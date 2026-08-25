MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police broke ground Tuesday on a new 20,000-square-foot forensic services laboratory in Meridian, a $29 million project officials say will expand the state's ability to solve murders, process DNA evidence faster and reopen cold cases.

The facility will bring DNA evidence processing, digital forensics, fingerprint analysis and ballistic evidence testing under one roof.

WATCH: Idaho State Police break ground on $29M forensic lab in Meridian

Idaho State Police break ground on $29M forensic lab in Meridian

ISP Director Col. Bill Gardner said the current space is too small for their team, describing it as "a family of 4 living in a 500 square foot apartment."

As Idaho grows, so does the demand for forensic testing from agencies across the state. In fiscal year 2026 alone, the lab system handled more than 16,000 case submissions.

Gov. Brad Little said the new facility will have a direct impact on how justice is delivered.

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"It means that justice will be adjudicated better and more efficiently all over the state," Little said.

One of the most significant upgrades will be advancements in DNA sequencing. ISP Forensic Services' Matthew Gamette said the technology will be transformative.

"The technology I'm most excited about that will be coming into this laboratory is we are putting in a DNA sequencing laboratory that will allow us to do whole genome sequencing in this laboratory, which is a new DNA technique and technology," Gamette said.

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Currently, ISP sends some advanced DNA testing out of state. Once the new lab opens, scientists say they will be able to do that work in Idaho, helping investigators move faster on both active and cold cases.

"We will have more instruments and technologies to be able to deploy on these cases, and that they will have equal access to the justice system in the state of Idaho, that forensic services can benefit every citizen in every community in Idaho," Gamette explained.

Col. Gardner noted forensics are a vital but often overlooked part of law enforcement.

"Without them, a lot of crimes aren't getting solved," Col. Gardner said.

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Construction is expected to finish in early 2028. Officials say the expanded lab space will help increase forensic efficiency statewide.

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