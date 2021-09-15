Topgolf, five other projects, coming to Meridian

BOISE, Idaho — Six new projects are coming to Meridian off I-84, including Idaho's first Topgolf location. The announcement was made on Wednesday and a groundbreaking event is scheduled to happen for the projects.

Eagle View Landing, located on I-84 and Eagle Road, will host Topgolf, a multi-family development by Brighton Corporation, a Hyatt Place Hotel by B&T Hospitality, a new co-working and flex-office space by Kiln, two retail buildings and an office building. The site already has office space which includes Idaho Central Credit Union.

“The energy and excitement we have felt from the Boise community since we started exploring our ability to bring the Topgolf experience here – not only with city leaders and BVA development partners but also with our social media community – has been phenomenal,” said Chris Callaway, Chief Development Officer for Topgolf. “We are thrilled to be part of the Eagle View Landing development and look forward to welcoming everyone to Topgolf Boise.”

As our media partner BoiseDev reported in April, the Topgolf building will have a driving range with htting bays with TVs and a spot to tee off. The venue will also have a large events space on each level on the south side of the building.

The venue will be two stories and there will be outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming, according to a news release. The 60 hitting bays will be climate-controlled so people can play all year.

Topgolf says the future attraction will also bring more than 200 jobs to the area.

"BVA is thrilled to announce the next phase of Eagle View Landing," said Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of BVA. "With Topgolf coming to the site, as well as a hotel, 396 residential units, a 150,000 square foot office building, and two new retail buildings, Eagle View Landing will become a true mixed-use development where people can work, live, and play. We are thrilled to be working with the Topgolf team and cannot wait to see the inevitable success of Idaho's first Topgolf venue."