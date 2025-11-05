Meridian voters approve public safety levy to 'strengthen police, fire and legal services'

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Voters are projected to pass a levy aimed at increasing funding to public safety services in Meridian.

The levy would generate more than $5 million a year for public safety departments. With 98% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m., the levy has 66.1% approval.

The city says the funding would help create a local prosecution team, raise police salaries to remain competitive, and retain more than a dozen firefighters who are currently funded by a federal SAFER grant.

Proponents of the bill, including Mayor Robert Simison, encouraged support for the levy, citing that it was important to retain employees in the Meridian Police Department as the city grows.

Meridian's population has increased by 4,500 residents in 2024. Along with the population growth, the city added 1,800 jobs and a 5% increase in salaries.

Proponents of the levy underline the importance of providing competitive salaries to police officers to reduce turnover.

