Meridian voters will see $5M public safety levy on the November ballot

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A levy that would help fund public safety services in Meridian will now be placed on the November ballot.

This comes after weeks of public comment and discussion during Meridian City Council meetings on the subject.

“The Council unanimously voted to put this [levy] on the ballot. Now, [we] put this in the hands of our residents to make a decision about whether they would like to have more funding for our public safety needs,” said Mayor Robert Simison.

If Meridian voters pass the levy in the November election, it would raise over $5 million a year to fund a new prosecution unit and increase police officer salaries.

Mayor Robert Simison discusses the significance of the proposed levy

City leaders say the proposed levy would also help retain more than a dozen firefighter positions that are currently funded by a soon-to-expire SAFER grant.

“It’s clearly the safest thing—I do believe it will save lives," said council member Doug Taylor.

For homeowners, the cost would be about $20 in additional property taxes per $100,000 of assessed value.

With the average home in Meridian valued between $500,000-$600,000, most homeowners are looking at paying an extra $100-120 in taxes every year.

However, that number could decrease as developers build more homes.

“For me, an extra $70 a year, or more, isn't a big deal, but for many people, it is,” explained one resident at the council meeting.

While some residents expressed concern at Tuesday night's meeting, many others voiced their support.

“Safety is their main concern, so a majority of people I’ve been talking with are in support of it,” said council member Anne Little-Roberts.

“As we’ve seen, times have changed, costs have increased, the revenue that we receive has also decreased, and we’re trying to keep up with what the expectations are,” explained Mayor Simison.