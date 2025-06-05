Transportation and public safety challenges, opportunities addressed in State of the City address

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Mayor Robert Simison took to the stage Wednesday to address his community in the annual State of the City. He outlined his vision for Idaho’s second largest city; emphasizing investment in public safety, transportation, and economic development amid the rapid growth in Meridian Neighborhoods.

“We have been taking steps to address these issues where possible, with my direction of reducing or holding our spending flat on discretionary expenses over the last several years. Yet expenses continue to grow, and the revenues aren’t able to keep up,” said Mayor Simison.

Transportation remains a top concern, as the Linder Road Overpass project breaks ground, Eagle Road is expecting slower speeds in the fall, and ITD continues progress on Highway-16, storie Idaho News 6 had brought you coverage of.

With over 4,500 new residents in 2024, Simison is looking to strengthen public safety departments. He proposed a levy for the November ballot to fund police recruitment, firefighter positions, and new in-house prosecution services.

“If we are going to attract the best talent from the start and retain the people who we have made huge investments in with the Meridian Police Department we need to increase the wages to our sworn officers.” said Mayor Simison.

The public safety levy needs to be approved by Meridian’s City Council before voters could see it on their ballot in November. Mayor Simison says the community will have the chance to weigh in on the levy’s details in the coming months.

On the economic front, Meridian reports adding over 1,800 jobs last year, with average wages rising nearly 5%. Simison also outlining a bold vision to make the city Idaho’s healthcare education hub, citing investments from Grand Canyon University and Idaho State University.

Closing his speech, Simison stressing the importance of investing in youth, businesses, and infrastructure to ensure Meridian’s continued success.

“As we look to the future, we will see the need for more transportation projects, rising costs, and shrinking revenue. We will also see growing healthcare needs, public safety challenges, legislative changes, and more. When that happens, I will say “Challenge Accepted”,” said Mayor Simison.