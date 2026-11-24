MERIDIAN, Idaho — Changes are underway at Meridian Speedway, a racing venue that has been part of the community for generations, starting with its historic North End grandstand.

WATCH: Meridian Speedway replaces historic 1964 grandstand ahead of spring season

Meridian Speedway replaces historic 1964 grandstand ahead of spring season

"The North End grandstand was originally built in 1964," said Adam Nelson, owner of the promotions group for the speedway, HWY 16.

More than 60 years later, those wooden bleachers are being replaced with a new aluminum grandstand. Part of the barn underneath is coming out, too.

"We are clearing the barn in between the maintenance shop and what we call the beer barn down at the end... and then... the midway is going to be double-width back now," said Colton Nelson, manager of HWY 16.

Colton Nelson said that will open up more room for food and drink stands, along with more space in the North End bleachers for people on busy race nights.

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"It's generally the drinking section, the party section, the animals, and so they get a little rowdy and a little wild," Adam Nelson said.

When Idaho News 6 asked whether that was why the North End bleachers were the first to be replaced, Mike Murgoitio, a board member of Meridian Dairy Days & Stock Shows, laughed and said, "Yeah."

"They haven't been replaced, uh, since, you know, '64. They're due for an upgrade," Adam Nelson said.

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Even as the speedway changes, Colton Nelson, who grew up racing on the track, said keeping its history is part of the plan.

"My great grandpa raced here and promoted the Speedway. My grandpa raced here and promoted the Speedway. My father and uncles all raced here. And my dad's run the speedway here since '09, so I have, I have a rich bloodline with the Speedway here," Colton Nelson told me.

Johnny Giesler, another Meridian native, spent around 15 years racing at the speedway and even met his wife through racing.

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"We grew up racing, and our parents were friends. Um, and then when I started driving for a race team that she drove for, then we started dating, um, and then we got married after that," Giesler said.

"We're investing in Meridian. We're built here, and we're still here, and we're going to continue that for legacies to come," Murgoitio said.

Work has already begun on the project, and the new, updated bleacher section is expected to be finished in time for the spring season.