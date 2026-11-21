MERIDIAN, Idaho — Dash cam video captured the moment the semi hauling construction equipment hit the Locust Grove overpass on Thursday afternoon.

WATCH | Traffic backs up for hours after Semi hauling excavator strikes Locust Grove overpass in Idaho

Traffic backs up for hours after Semi hauling excavator strikes Locust Grove overpass in Idaho

Traffic was at a standstill for hours on the interstate and on nearby side streets as drivers scrambled to find alternate routes.

The Locust Grove overpass is back open but I spoke with neighbors who got stuck in the traffic aftermath.

"It was crazy. I was like what in the world is going on," Maverick employee, Alyssa Lang told me.

"I literally had to go completely different way that made me take 30 minutes to get home when it usually would've been five minutes so that was wonderful," Lang said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Roads reopen on eastbound I-84 at Locust Grove overpass after truck's collision with bridge

Jill Youmans with the Idaho Transportation Department told me this is the 11th bridge in Idaho to be hit this year.

"Yeah, that's where the excavator hit the bridge and unfortunately, there's a lot of things that could happen whether he didn't measure the load whether you know the excavator adjusted a little bit more and he didn't realize it was as high as it was. There are different things that can happen and I say we just like to remind everyone to measure your loads and secure them properly," Youmans explained.

I asked Youmans how ITD evaluated the bridge was safe for neighbors to drive on.

RELATED | Two hospitalized in Thursday crash that closed part of I-84 in Meridian

"We have bridge engineers go out there. They measure an examine what kind of bends or breakage might have occurred and then believe it or not they take that information and put it into a computer model and then that computer model basically decides is it still safe enough to hold legal loads," explained Youmans.

Youmans told me that was the difference between this incident and the 2026 bridge that was hit in Caldwell. In that case, engineers determined the bridge was no longer safe for neighbors to drive on.

Youmans told me the minimum vertical clearance for any overpass in Idaho is 16 feet, and that the Locust Grove bridge sits at 17 feet at its lowest point.

RELATED | The Village at Meridian lights up for Christmas despite weather causing changes to their annual celebration

"It's super important that people who are hauling loads measure their loads and if they are over height to get a permit to move that load because that allows us to direct them to paths that is safe for them to bring their load on," Youmans said.

ITD told me that while they aren't releasing the name of the company responsible for the overpass strike at this time, they are working with the company and their insurance to get damages paid for, and says neighbors who experienced damages after the incident should reach out to ITD.