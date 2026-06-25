Love Your Neighborhood: Meridian Speedway preserves a slice of Idaho’s dairy history during Dairy Days

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Speedway is a key part of Dairy Days — and the land it sits on is a reminder of Idaho's agricultural roots that are fast disappearing in the Treasure Valley.

The annual Meridian Dairy Days celebration is a good indication of the change that has taken place in Idaho over the past 60 years — from cows to cars.

"We're allowed to run races here 51 weeks of the year and 52nd week of the year they take over and cows come back to the property and take over like intended in the 40's," fourth generation racer Colton Nelson said.

Watch to hear more about the history of the Meridian Speedway —

Meridian Speedway is a key part of Dairy Days

Nelson knows racing is more than a hobby.

"Once racing is in your blood, it's in there and you're either born with it or the need for speed calls to you," Nelson said.

The speedway events for Dairy Days promise some spills and thrills, including a hornet race, UTV stunt show and, of course, the demolition derby, which was a huge hit last year.

"The demo derby — who doesn't like watching things wreck," Nelson said. "It was a lot of fun. We had a lot of cars and they just tore it up."

But many race fans might not know that the north end stands hide a secret.

"I think a lot of people don't understand the famous north stands has a dairy barn underneath it," says Adam Nelson, GM of Meridian Speedway.

Adam says the cows seem to be race fans, too.

"I have vivid recollections of being at the speedway in the mid 80s and all the windows down on the barn and the cows faces would be sticking out watching the races," Nelson said.

It's a cooperative arrangement that makes Meridian Speedway an iconic place to race and watch.

"It became the dairy barn bleachers and in the racing world it's really famous for that," Nelson said.

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