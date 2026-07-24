ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Jacob Streat, 23, formally pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse.

Streat is accused of killing 27-year-old Israel Trejo during an encounter outside a Meridian McDonald's in January. He also waived his right to a speedy trial Wednesday morning, prompting a judge to set a trial date for mid-January. The judge noted the trial could last two weeks.

WATCH | Jacob Streat pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Meridian McDonald's shooting

Suspect in alleged road rage shooting pleads not guilty to first degree murder

Streat's original charge of second-degree murder was elevated to first-degree murder in March.

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In previous court appearances, the defense argued Streat acted in self-defense after what they described as a road rage confrontation initiated by Trejo.

However, a prosecution witness testified they saw Streat allegedly harassing Trejo on the freeway and were concerned enough to take a photo in case there was a crash.

Video shown in court last month reportedly captured Trejo pulling into the Meridian McDonald's parking lot, with Streat following behind. According to court testimony, Trejo then got out of his car and appeared to take photos before an argument broke out.

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Defense attorneys said Trejo spit at Streat during the confrontation, which they argue caused Streat to fear for his life.

Prosecutors, however, alleged Streat pulled a gun from a holster before the argument escalated and fired multiple shots into Trejo's side and back.

Because of the seriousness of the charge, Streat's bond was originally set at $2 million. His defense argued motions to lower that bond, but a judge denied that request in February. Streat remains in the Ada County Jail on $2 million bond.