Kuna man arrested on felony child enticement charge after allegedly masturbating while talking to teens

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Kuna man is in custody facing a felony charge of child enticement after police say he was talking to teens while masturbating in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday.

Meridian Police say 31-year-old Dylan Myers engaged the girls in conversation, and while doing so, the girls noticed Myers' pants were pulled down and he was masturbating in the driver's seat. Myers asked the girls if they wanted to "touch it," multiple times before driving away.

Police say one of the girls recorded a video capturing part of the interaction, as well as a photo of the license plate.

On Thursday, police used an Automatic License Plate Reader to confirm the license plate was in the area at the time of the incident. Detectives contacted Myers at a home in Kuna, and matched his physical description and tattoo on his arm to the video taken by one of the teens.

According to Meridian Police, during an interview, Myers confirmed many of the details that the teens told police.

Myers has been booked into the Ada County Jail. Police say more charges related to the case are expected.