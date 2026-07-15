Meridian neighbors express excitement over plans for downtown Meridian housing, retail project

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After developers reveal new plans for a mixed-use development in downtown Meridian, neighbors are expressing enthusiasm about what will be known as 'Heritage Square'.

As Idaho News 6 reported, Ahlquist bought the former 'Union 93' site — located next to Meridian City Hall — at auction in 2025 after the original project fell into foreclosure and the property sat unfinished for years.

The developers now plan to transform the space into a mixed-use development featuring office space, retail, housing towers, and public gathering spaces. Plans also include public plazas, pedestrian walkways, and new spaces for community events.

We asked shoppers and business owners within walking distance of the project about their thoughts. One called it "bittersweet" but "exciting", and others look forward to the idea of new shopping options in the small downtown core.

RELATED | The Village at Meridian reveals new stores and restaurants in long-awaited final expansion phase

Watch Developers unveil Heritage Square plans for vacant Meridian lot

Developers unveil Heritage Square plans for vacant Meridian lot

RELATED | New ownership takes over long-stalled project across from Meridian City Hall

Tommy Ahlquist, developer and CEO of Ahlquist, hopes the project will have a lasting impact on the area.

"This is really significant. This will change the trajectory of downtown Meridian for a long time," Ahlquist told Idaho News 6. "I want to get all the public spaces right so it's the residents of the city and all of them will use it for decades to come and be really proud of what we've developed.

RELATED | Long-vacant downtown Meridian site could see construction soon

Shawn Garrett, general manager at Voodoo Brewing — located just steps from the property — said the vacant lot has been a constant topic of conversation with customers.

"That's basically what it comes down to, [they] just say, hey, have you heard anything?" Garrett said. "You hear it probably monthly and of course you know for four years, nothing."

Garrett said he hopes the development will bring more energy to the surrounding area to make Meridian more of a "destination".

The developers say the project is designed to create more connections throughout downtown Meridian while adding housing and business opportunities in a fast-growing area. Ahlquist says they hope to finish the project in 2 years.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.