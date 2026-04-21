MERIDIAN, Idaho — Six months after a new developer stepped in, plans to revive a long-stalled mixed-use project in downtown Meridian are beginning to take shape—bringing renewed optimism from nearby business owners as well as longtime residents.

WATCH | Long-vacant downtown Meridian site could see construction soon

Long-vacant downtown Meridian site could see construction soon

The unfinished development, known as the Union 93 project, has sat idle for years, leaving what some describe as a noticeable gap in the city’s growing downtown core. Now, local developer Tommy Ahlquist—who purchased a majority of the property at auction for more than $6.5 million—is working to restart progress.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New ownership takes over long-stalled project across from Meridian City Hall

Ahlquist, known for redeveloping the former “Boise Hole” site, said his team spent the past six months clearing hurdles tied to the property’s redemption period. With that phase now complete, crews are focusing on cleaning up the site, evaluating existing structures, and coordinating with the city on next steps.

“We really believe that Downtown Meridian has a charm to it and some heritage to it,” Ahlquist said. “There’s already some nice restaurants and retail there.”

Plans for the site include a mix of residential units, office space, and an estimated 70,000 square feet of retail—similar to the vision proposed by the previous developer. The goal, Ahlquist said, is to create a destination where families can gather, shop, and spend time.

Just across the street, Brent Arte—owner of Pit Stop Sports Bar and Grill—recently opened his business with a direct view of the long-vacant property. A lifelong Meridian resident, Arte said the unfinished project has left a noticeable void in the area.

“It definitely did leave kind of a blank corner,” Arte said.

Still, he and other nearby business owners say they’re encouraged by signs of progress and are hopeful the development will bring more foot traffic and energy to downtown.

“But now that we’re hearing that it’s getting ready to start back up— we’re looking really forward to it,” Arte said. “Hopefully it’s good timing with us opening the business and being a part of it as it comes to its next stages.”

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As excitement builds, one concern continues to surface among business owners and customers alike: parking.

“The biggest thing that we’re kind of hitting down here right now with the city growing is a lack of public parking,” Arte said. “On a Friday afternoon, you’re walking a couple of blocks.”

Developers say discussions with the city are ongoing, though specific solutions for parking have not yet been finalized.

If approvals and planning continue on track, Ahlquist said construction could resume by the end of the year—or early next year.