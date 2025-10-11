New ownership takes over long-stalled project across from Meridian City Hall

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After years of sitting unfinished, a long-stalled downtown Meridian development is getting a fresh start under new ownership.

Local developer Tommy Ahlquist has purchased part of the two-block property across from City Hall, an area many residents have come to call Meridian’s “Boise Hole.” The site was sold at auction for just over $6.7 million, including more than $5 million in credit from a contractor previously owed by the former developers.

WATCH | The new developers talk more on how they're re-imagining the property—

Downtown Meridian’s “Boise Hole” Gets New Life Under Tommy Ahlquist

“It’s a relief. It’s been kind of an eyesore for the last four years,” said Wayne Martin, who owns Las Calaveras and Level Up Lounge in Downtown Meridian. “There’s not a business down here that isn’t excited that something’s finally happening.”

The property, known as Union 93 and formerly called Meridian Station, was originally planned as a vibrant urban hub with 360 residential units, retail space, and offices. Construction stalled amid financial and lien disputes, with more than $20 million in liens leading the project into foreclosure.

Ahlquist, who helped redevelop Boise’s “Boise Hole” at 8th and Main more than a decade ago, says his team is ready to take on this new challenge.

“It’s got a lot of challenges, but there’s a reason it was planned for there to begin with,” said Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of Ahlquist. “We’re just excited to come in and imagine what it could be. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Ahlquist will partner with Pacific Companies, based in Eagle, and Oakland Construction, which owns the western portion of the parcel, to bring the project to life.

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said the project represents an important step forward for the city’s downtown vision.

“We’re happy to see this development team step forward and begin the process of transferring ownership of the Union 93 property. Ahlquist and Pacific Companies have a strong track record for delivering successful projects in downtown locations, including the Zions Bank Building in Boise and the Old Town Lofts in Meridian. We look forward to working with the new development team," said Mayor Simison.

The new ownership team plans to re-imagine and revive Union 93 as a mixed-use space featuring retail shops, residential units, and parking. Ahlquist says the project will aim to engage residents and reflect Meridian’s evolving downtown identity.

“We’ll be looking at something where people will want to take their families, where they’ll want to go eat dinner, hang out—hopefully with some entertainment options too,” Ahlquist said. “We’ll really spend time on that because there’s a lot of heritage in downtown Meridian.”

Martin says the new energy could be transformative for nearby businesses. “I think it’s going to greatly impact not only my two businesses down here but all the core businesses in the downtown district,” he said.

Before construction begins, crews will assess the existing structures on the lot. Developers hope to resume building within the next year or two.