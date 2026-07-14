The Village at Meridian reveals new stores and restaurants in long-awaited final expansion phase

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Village at Meridian is in its final phase of development — a milestone that has been planned since before the shopping center opened in 2013.

The expansion adds 90,000 square feet of pre-leased space, including 12 retail stores and 4 restaurants. The project comes as the existing shopping center sits at 100% occupancy.

Watch to learn what new stores are coming to The Village and when they'll be open:

The Village at Meridian's final expansion: New stores revealed

Hugh Crawford, VP of Property Management at The Village, told Idaho News 6 the project has been a long time coming.

"It's been a long time... and it's something we've been wanting to get done," Crawford said.

While some of the incoming tenants remain confidential, the city confirmed several expected names, including Apple, Culinary Dropout, Kendra Scott, Williams Sonoma, Paris Baguette, Pottery Barn, Flower Child, Capital Grille, Solid Core, and others.

"It's bringing the types of retail and brand names that our customers asked for," Crawford said.

Shoppers at The Village shared which new additions they are most excited about.

"Oh there's a Pottery Barn?!" one shopper said.

"I saw Capital Grille is coming in so that's cool." another said.

"Probably Paris Baguette" a third shopper said.

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The first round of stores is set to open in the fall, with additional openings to follow through early 2027.

"The first round of stores are scheduled to open in the end of September, maybe the end of October. Another phase of new stores are going to be opening right before holiday. And then the final round in the first quarter of 2027," Crawford said.

Crawford said The Village has become a destination for families and visitors from across the region.

"We feel like we've done something right because people are coming here with their families and they're shopping and they're filling the patios. And this is where families and people in the community choose to come to be entertained and to shop and to show off when they have guests from out of town," Crawford said.

Idaho News 6 is tracking announcements and opening dates so follow Idaho News 6 for the latest on what's coming to the Village.

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