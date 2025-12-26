Looking back at the 10 most-read stories of 2025

NAMPA, Idaho — From breaking news and extreme weather to stories that warmed our hearts, Idaho News 6 and its team of dedicated neighborhood reporters published more than 11,000 stories in 2025. Of those stories, readers gravitated toward coverage that informed, inspired, and at times— stunned.
As the year draws to a close, we’ve compiled the 10 stories that captured the most attention across the Gem State. Here’s a look back at what mattered most to Idaho News 6 readers in 2025.
10) Father-son taxidermists in Filer face criminal charges stemming from high-profile poaching investigation
9) Seven men sentenced to jail for multi-year poaching excursions south of Twin Falls
8) 'They're giving bikes a bad name': Law enforcement cracking down on new motorcycle-style E-bikes
7) US citizens at the Wilder raid recall traumatic scene, including being zip-tied and seeing families separated
6) 'She was a great kid': Man taken into custody for shooting death of 18-year-old daughter
5) Meridian High School employee terminated after posting video celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination
4) 'Words fail in moments like this': Family member of Nampa plane crash victims releases statement
3) Air Force documents show Qatari training facility in Mountain Home has been years in the making
2) Six men charged after forcibly removing woman from North Idaho town hall
1) Idaho CEO resigns following controversy over giving "Nazi salute" at corporate event