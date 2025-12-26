Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Looking back at the 10 most-read stories of 2025

Idaho News 6
NAMPA, Idaho — From breaking news and extreme weather to stories that warmed our hearts, Idaho News 6 and its team of dedicated neighborhood reporters published more than 11,000 stories in 2025. Of those stories, readers gravitated toward coverage that informed, inspired, and at times— stunned.

As the year draws to a close, we’ve compiled the 10 stories that captured the most attention across the Gem State. Here’s a look back at what mattered most to Idaho News 6 readers in 2025.

10) Father-son taxidermists in Filer face criminal charges stemming from high-profile poaching investigation

Screenshot 2025-12-23 131348.png

9) Seven men sentenced to jail for multi-year poaching excursions south of Twin Falls

Jail for seven men for illegal deer hunting south of Twin Falls
Idaho court sentences seven men to jail time for organized poaching operation, highlighting the serious legal consequences of wildlife crimes and the importance of conservation law enforcement.

8) 'They're giving bikes a bad name': Law enforcement cracking down on new motorcycle-style E-bikes

Bikes.jpg

7) US citizens at the Wilder raid recall traumatic scene, including being zip-tied and seeing families separated

Copy of THUMBNAIL TEMPLATE (8).png
A 14-year-old US citizen (right) is seen with her hands zip tied during a raid at a horse track in Wilder, Idaho, on Oct. 19, 2025.

6) 'She was a great kid': Man taken into custody for shooting death of 18-year-old daughter

onyx .png
Onyx Cornish and her mother, Crystal Thomson

5) Meridian High School employee terminated after posting video celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination

West Ada School District
West Ada School District

4) 'Words fail in moments like this': Family member of Nampa plane crash victims releases statement

plane crash family.png
Brandon LeRoy, age 43, Paxton LeRoy, 23 months old, and Jestene LeRoy, age 30.

3) Air Force documents show Qatari training facility in Mountain Home has been years in the making

Mountain Home airmen

2) Six men charged after forcibly removing woman from North Idaho town hall

Screenshot 2025-12-10 120912.png
Dr. Teresa Borrenpohl was forcibly removed from a Kootenai County Town Hall meeting in February of 2025.

1) Idaho CEO resigns following controversy over giving "Nazi salute" at corporate event

Screenshot 2025-02-22 203333.png
A screenshot of the ESI CEO, Thomas D. Hill doing a gesture he says was "parody" at a company-wide conference at the Boise Centre.

