Looking back at the 10 most-read stories of 2025

NAMPA, Idaho — From breaking news and extreme weather to stories that warmed our hearts, Idaho News 6 and its team of dedicated neighborhood reporters published more than 11,000 stories in 2025. Of those stories, readers gravitated toward coverage that informed, inspired, and at times— stunned.

As the year draws to a close, we’ve compiled the 10 stories that captured the most attention across the Gem State. Here’s a look back at what mattered most to Idaho News 6 readers in 2025.

The Top-10 most read stories of 2025 | Idaho News 6

10) Father-son taxidermists in Filer face criminal charges stemming from high-profile poaching investigation

Idaho News 6

9) Seven men sentenced to jail for multi-year poaching excursions south of Twin Falls

Lorien Nettleton / Idaho News 6 Idaho court sentences seven men to jail time for organized poaching operation, highlighting the serious legal consequences of wildlife crimes and the importance of conservation law enforcement.

8) 'They're giving bikes a bad name': Law enforcement cracking down on new motorcycle-style E-bikes

Idaho News 6

7) US citizens at the Wilder raid recall traumatic scene, including being zip-tied and seeing families separated

Idaho News 6 A 14-year-old US citizen (right) is seen with her hands zip tied during a raid at a horse track in Wilder, Idaho, on Oct. 19, 2025.

6) 'She was a great kid': Man taken into custody for shooting death of 18-year-old daughter

Courtesy Debbie Duran Onyx Cornish and her mother, Crystal Thomson

5) Meridian High School employee terminated after posting video celebrating Charlie Kirk's assassination

Katie Kloppenburg, Idaho News 6 West Ada School District

4) 'Words fail in moments like this': Family member of Nampa plane crash victims releases statement

Photo provided by family of the victims Brandon LeRoy, age 43, Paxton LeRoy, 23 months old, and Jestene LeRoy, age 30.

3) Air Force documents show Qatari training facility in Mountain Home has been years in the making

Idaho News 6

2) Six men charged after forcibly removing woman from North Idaho town hall

Tonya Jean Dr. Teresa Borrenpohl was forcibly removed from a Kootenai County Town Hall meeting in February of 2025.

1) Idaho CEO resigns following controversy over giving "Nazi salute" at corporate event