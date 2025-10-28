Seven men sentenced to jail for multi-year poaching excursions south of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Seven men received jail sentences Monday for their roles in a multi-year poaching operation that illegally took deer south of Twin Falls, with family members in the courtroom stunned by the harsh penalties.

"I will order that your hunting privileges be revoked for your lifetime, and I will remand you to the Idaho Department of Corrections," Judge Benjamin Cluff said as he sentenced Robert Zeko.

Seven Men Jailed for Annual Idaho Poaching Trips

The men were ordered to serve jail time for illegally taking deer across multiple years of hunting trips in Unit 54, south of Twin Falls.

"This was just a criminal enterprise from 2017 on. You knew what you were doing. I'm almost left speechless that you could do this four years in a row without consequence," Cluff said.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, the lengthy investigation by wildlife officers began when a traffic stop revealed a trailer containing five trophy mule deer heads but very little meat. Using warrants, investigators searched homes, businesses, and vehicles.

Electronic data from cell phones and social media revealed a larger picture of a group that annually made trips from the Treasure Valley to near Jackpot, Nevada, for hunting trips without the required tags.

In a plea deal, each man pleaded guilty to charges for each animal they themselves had taken, and the state agreed to drop additional charges related to animals others had harvested. In addition to other sentencing, all will pay fines and restitution to Idaho Department of Fish and Game, as well as court costs.

Judge Cluff reminded each defendant that the area where the animals were illegally taken was in Unit 54, where law-abiding hunters have only a 9% chance of obtaining the correct tag to hunt there.

"This means that the average law-abiding hunter waits 10 years, but you jumped to the front of the line," Cluff said.

Family and friends of the defendants in the courtroom audience gasped as each sentence included jail time.

Robert Zeko, who prosecutors identified as a ring-leader for these activities, was sentenced to up to five years and lifetime ban on Idaho hunting. Oregon resident Bobby Ephram was also sentenced to up to five years and a lifetime hunting ban. Nicholas Zeko will serve 90 days in jail, and also lose hunting privileges for life.

The three others involved were sentenced from 15 to 30 days, and loss of hunting privileges for up to 15 years.

In total, 14 people were charged as a result of the investigation. This sentencing completes the prosecution of all suspects law enforcement has been able to locate. Three people involved have not been found or appeared in court.

