Idaho CEO resigns following controversy over giving "Nazi salute" at corporate event

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Tom Hill, the CEO of Engineered Structures, Inc., announced his resignation on Monday after receiving backlash regarding a video of him giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute at a company event on Feb. 20.

Engineered Structures, Inc. Full resignation statement from Tom Hill

In a widely shared video on Reddit, Hill was seen issuing two salutes in front of a screen showing President Donald Trump — which has been likened to the Nazi salute. Hill issued several apologies since the incident but formally resigned on Monday afternoon, just a few days after the video was initially posted.

RELATED: Idaho CEO issues new apology, acknowledges gesture was Nazi salute

ESI Construction also announced several "key leadership and organizational changes," which includes the formation of a Corporate Responsibility Task Force. The company's current president, Neil Nelson, will also step into the CEO role to replace Hill.

In a statement from ESI Construction on Monday, Neil Nelson wrote, "Our focus now is on healing and moving forward. We are dedicated to ensuring that our mission remains clear and that every decision we make reflects the principles that define ESI Construction. He added, "I am confident we will emerge a more compassionate company.”

ESI has completed major projects in Southern Idaho, including for Boise State University. In a statement on Monday, University leaders said they had been made aware of the incident, and that they had spoken to ESI leadership about the matter. The statement continues, "We expect ESI to hold true to the commitments they have made in the statement addressing this concerning incident."

University leadership also wrote about their commitment to maintaining an environment that is free from discrimination or harassment adding, "We hold all members of our campus community – students, faculty, staff, vendors, industry partners – to these same standards."

