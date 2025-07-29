'Words fail in moments like this': Family member of Nampa plane crash victims releases statement

NAMPA, Idaho — A small plane crash in Nampa on Sunday killed a family of 3 after going down in a residential neighborhood. The family has been identified as Jestene LeRoy, age 30, Brandon LeRoy, age 43, and Paxton LeRoy, who was 23 months old.

Jestene and Brandon were both pronounced dead on the scene, while Paxton was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was also pronounced dead an hour later. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Jeremiah LeRoy, Brandon's cousin, says his family is devastated by the loss. "We look forward to the day we’ll be reunited with Brandon, Jestene, and Paxton," Jeremiah wrote. "When every tear will be wiped away, and joy will flow unbroken once more.

Photo provided by family of victims, via Instagram

Read Jeremiah's full statement about the family:

"From the very beginning, Brandon was there.

As a six-month-old baby, he was already part of our story — welcoming my twin brother and me into the world. From that day forward, he was more than just a cousin. He was a constant. A steady presence. A quiet protector. Like an older brother, never too far or too busy to offer his support.

We grew up together — sleepovers, soccer games, family trips, endless laughter. Our childhood was full of everything wonderful: competition, excitement, joy, and love. Brandon was always there — strong, supportive, and full of life. Whether we were chasing a ball or chasing dreams, he brought an energy that lifted everyone around him.

We shared a deep bond through family and soccer — from our earliest recreational games to competitive club play in our late teens. In our youth, Brandon was a force on the field: faster, stronger, and always the leading goal scorer. He carried us through many thrilling victories, often followed by celebratory Wendy’s Frosties, courtesy of his generous parents — our Uncle and Aunt. Even as adults, that bond never faded. When I launched a semi-professional soccer team in 2023, Brandon was one of the first to step up, offering financial support and joining the ownership team without hesitation.

But Brandon’s strength wasn’t limited to athletics — it was embedded in his character. As he grew older, he devoted his life to serving others. First as a firefighter and paramedic, then as a nurse, and ultimately as a nurse anesthetist. In every role, he was courageous, skilled, and deeply compassionate. Brandon was the person you wanted at your side in a crisis — calm, capable, and completely present.

Beyond his profession, Brandon was known for the kind of loyalty and generosity you rarely see. He was quick to laugh, easy to talk to, and always the first to lend a hand. He was generous to a fault — with his time, his resources, and his heart.

I’ll never forget the time a few years ago when Brandon came to visit me and my family in Indiana for a weeklong visit. Looking back, that time feels even more blessed now. His visit was filled with laughter, late-night conversations, and so many memorable moments — but one night stands out above the rest.

Brandon had spotted something on Facebook Marketplace and asked me to ride along. He wouldn’t say what it was — only that it was “a secret.” So off we went, late at night, to the rougher side of Louisville, Kentucky. We pulled into an abandoned mall parking lot, where a shiny Chevy pickup truck sat parked under the only working light. I was on alert and uncomfortable with the meetup situation, but Brandon was excited!

The truck’s window rolled down, and a kind-looking couple greeted us. A moment later, the husband stepped out, opened the rear door of the truck, and revealed a glimmering espresso machine sitting in the back seat.

Brandon lit up. He was a true connoisseur of good coffee — especially lattes and espresso — and he took real joy in finding quality at a bargain, a skill sharpened through years of yard sale adventures with his parents. We didn’t have a fancy machine like that at home, and by the end of his stay, he’d definitely been missing his usual coffee routine. Scoring a beautiful espresso machine in a sketchy parking lot for a great price? That was classic Brandon — part practical, part adventure, and all heart. Of course, he meant it as a gift. That’s just who he was — always looking to bless those he loved. As I sit here writing, still hooked on well-made lattes, I’m grateful not only for the machine but for the memory and the man behind it.

Just under three years ago, our family was blessed again — this time with the addition of his beautiful wife, Jestene. She fit into our lives as if she’d always been a part of it. Not long after, their son Paxton was born — a joyful little boy, full of light. Together, they were building a life marked by love, purpose, and promise.

Everything was right in the world, so full. So good. And now, the loss feels immeasurable.

To say we miss them doesn’t come close. Words fail in moments like this. And yet, even in our grief, we are not without hope.

We cling to the promises of God — that this is not the end. That death does not have the final word. We look forward to the day we’ll be reunited with Brandon, Jestene, and Paxton — when every tear will be wiped away, and joy will flow unbroken once more.

Until then, we hold fast to the memories, the photos, the videos… and most of all, the living hope we have in Jesus Christ.

“Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life:

he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live:

And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.”

— John 11:25–26, KJV

“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body,

and to be present with the Lord.”

— 2 Corinthians 5:8, KJV

Though their time here was far too short, their legacy is everlasting — a legacy of love, courage, joy, and selfless service. A sacred reminder to live each day with purpose, with gratitude, and with unwavering faith.

Always close. Always with us.

Until we meet again."

