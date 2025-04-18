Six men charged after forcibly removing woman from North Idaho town hall

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Just one week after its recommendation, the Coeur d'Alene City Attorney's Office has filed charges against six men involved in the forced removal of a woman at a Kootenai County town hall in February.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, Teresa Borrenphol was removed from the February meeting by men in plain clothes, after repeatedly interrupting speakers.

Days later, the business license for a private security firm, Lear Asset Management, was revoked for violating City ordinances regarding security agencies, according to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.

On Friday, the Coeur d'Alene City Attorney's Office shared the names of the involved men, and their listed charges with Idaho News 6:



Paul Trouette: Battery, False Imprisonment, Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation

Russell Dunne: Battery, False Imprisonment, Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation

Jesse Jones: Battery, False Imprisonment, Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation

Chistofer Berge: Battery, False Imprisonment, Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation

Alex Trouette IV: Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation

Michael Keller: Battery

Teresa Borrenphol also initially faced a battery charge, which was later dismissed as the Coeur d'Alene Police Department continued its investigation.