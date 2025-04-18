Watch Now
Six men charged after forcibly removing woman from North Idaho town hall

In a video circulating on social media, a woman appears to be dragged out of a Kootenai County GOP meeting on Saturday for interrupting speakers during the event.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Just one week after its recommendation, the Coeur d'Alene City Attorney's Office has filed charges against six men involved in the forced removal of a woman at a Kootenai County town hall in February.

As Idaho News 6 has reported, Teresa Borrenphol was removed from the February meeting by men in plain clothes, after repeatedly interrupting speakers.

Days later, the business license for a private security firm, Lear Asset Management, was revoked for violating City ordinances regarding security agencies, according to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department.

On Friday, the Coeur d'Alene City Attorney's Office shared the names of the involved men, and their listed charges with Idaho News 6:

  • Paul Trouette: Battery, False Imprisonment, Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation
  • Russell Dunne: Battery, False Imprisonment, Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation
  • Jesse Jones: Battery, False Imprisonment, Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation
  • Chistofer Berge: Battery, False Imprisonment, Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation
  • Alex Trouette IV: Security Agent Uniform Violation, Security Agent Duties Violation
  • Michael Keller: Battery

Teresa Borrenphol also initially faced a battery charge, which was later dismissed as the Coeur d'Alene Police Department continued its investigation.

