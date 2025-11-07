Emmett School District uses Angel Funds to help families affected by government shutdown

EMMETT, Idaho — In Emmett, the government shutdown is leaving dozens of local families without the benefits they depend on, prompting the Emmett School District to step in with emergency assistance using its "Angel Funds" to ensure students and their families have what they need.

Amy Burr is the district-wide community school coordinator in Emmett. When the government shutdown delayed SNAP benefits, district administrators discussed the concern during their weekly Monday morning meeting.

Emmett schools step up to help families during government shutdown

"We do have a lot of people in our community that are on food stamps, SNAP benefits, and so as a district, the admin team met Monday morning, their weekly admin meeting, and they discussed the concern that maybe some of our families and our schools would be negatively affected by not getting their food stamps on Monday," Burr said.

District administrators asked her team to figure out how to help families who might suddenly go without food, clothing, or other necessities.

"They reached out to me and our community school coordinator team about what we could do," Burr said.

The district quickly mobilized to assess the need in their community.

"We talked with Amanda, who's our public relations person, and she sent out a district-wide survey to all the families in the district saying, 'hey, if you need assistance in any way with food or any clothing or shoes for the kids during this difficult time please just fill out this quick form and let us know and we'll reach out,'" Burr said.

Within days, nearly 50 families responded to the survey, indicating they needed assistance.

"Around 48 families probably up to this point that have reached out and asked for assistance either with food, clothing, or some both," explained Burr. "Between the 5 of us community school coordinators, we've been able to reach out, call each family, kind of get some more details, and find out what the needs are, how immediate they are, and if there's any specific needs."

The district has multiple resources available to help families. They partner with the emergency food assistance program, distributing boxes from Carberry Elementary on the 11th day of each month, and they work with the Friendship Coalition that operates a food pantry every Tuesday.

However, when families need fresh items or have specific dietary requirements that these programs can't meet, the district turns to Angel Funds.

"They're just private donations," said Burr. "Whether it's food, shoes, clothes, winter items, blankets, it could be anything just to support families in need."

"Angel Funds are less restrictive," added Community School Coordinator Aimee Thompsen at Carberry Elementary. She says the funds can be used in a variety of ways to support students as well as teachers.

When asked about the process, Burr explained that after shopping, coordinators personally deliver the supplies.

The coordinators split up to make deliveries more manageable.

"The four of us all drove over separately this morning and met up at Walmart, just because we knew we were gonna need the space and all the cars, " Burr said.

After shopping, they organize the supplies at Carberry Elementary School before making deliveries.

Staff also customize boxes for special occasions, including birthday kits with cake mix, frosting, candles, and decorations, so parents can celebrate their children even on a tight budget.

The Angel Funds program accepts donations from anyone in the community. "Anyone is welcome to donate to our angel funds, and they can write a check to the Emmett School District, and just on the memo line, they just put angel funds, so it goes directly into our school district account, and then it's a line item," Burr said.

The district is facing increased demand this year.

"Our angel funds are a little bit low. We definitely have used more, and there's been a higher need, and always around the time when it starts to get colder, too," said Burr. "So, yeah, we are happy if anyone wants to donate. Any amount is helpful."

The community school coordinator program has expanded significantly this year, thanks to federal funding.

"It was just me going solo for three years as a community school coordinator," said Burr, who went on to explain that a full-service community school grant from the federal government has since helped expand the program's reach.

The grant, officially called the Idaho Coalition for Community Schools, the Rural Initiative Expansion Grant, is a 5-year federal grant targeting rural districts. The district is in year 2 of the 5-year program.

"With that funding, we've got 4 additional full-time community school coordinators who are each at a different school full-time— just supporting that school. I'm still a district person there to help the schools that don't have the assigned coordinators," Burr said.

The grant also provides funding for additional programs.

"In addition to funding their whole role, they also have some funds set aside to do things like after-school programs," Burr said.

The program reflects the district's broader commitment to community support, which Aimee Thompsen emphasized as a community-wide effort.

"We just want them to know that we're here and we're going to get through this just like we get through everything, and that our Emmett School District and Gem County community really sticks together," Thompsen said.

Burr encourages anyone needing assistance to reach out. "Please reach out. You can call the district office; they all know how to get a hold of one of us community school coordinators, that's what we do. We try to support not just children but families and communities, and we want to help, so please reach out and let us help you."