Boise Farmers Market extends $40 SNAP vouchers through November

BOISE, Idaho — After a showing that exceeded expectations at last week's Boise Farmers Market, event organizers are extending their $40 vouchers for SNAP recipients through the end of November.

RELATED | With SNAP delays and higher prices, nutritionist shares budget-friendly ways to eat healthy

They say the hope is to distribute $20,000 each Saturday between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for anyone who displays a SNAP benefits card at their "Double-Up Food Bucks" booth.

Boise Farmers Market

Those interested in supporting this charitable cause can donate by texting "BFMSnapGap” to 44-322.

Last weekend, the Boise Farmers Market distributed nearly $22k to SNAP recipients