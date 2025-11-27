EMMETT, Idaho — A neighborhood group in Emmett continues to oppose a 393-acre gravel extraction project approved by Gem County commissioners. The group said the approval process didn't give residents enough time to respond to new information.

The Southwest Gem Community Association was formed after commissioners approved "Merrill's Pit" at 2595 W. Sales Yard Road, near rural homes off Star Lane.

The gravel pit is situated under five miles southwest of another gravel pit project at 809 Sunset Drive that commissioners denied in October 2024.

John and Laurissa Shane are part of the neighborhood group opposing the project.

WATCH: Hear from neighbors who disapprove of the project

Emmett neighbors fight gravel pit approval despite county commissioners' decision

"We're not anti-industry... we're pro-community. I mean, that's really what it's about. It's not about shutting down the pits," Laurissa Shane said.

"Growth is coming, and we're not trying to stop development or growth or people's livelihoods or businesses, but we want it to be responsible," John Shane said.

RELATED | "It isn't in the middle of nowhere!" - Emmett locals concerned with possible impacts of proposed gravel pits

The association said that the county gave neighbors 15 days' public notice and three weeks to share their thoughts on the project via mailed letters.

"We weren't given a lot of time to respond. We were given a lot of information," Laurissa Shane said.

"Listen to everybody and what they have to say. Don't just rush these things through," John Shane said.

The 15-day timeline meets the minimum legal notice requirement under Idaho code.

However, the Shanes' say that four days before the Aug. 11 hearing, new documents from the developer arrived after the deadline for public comment, leaving neighbors with no official opportunity to rebut them.

"It was kind of dropped in at the last minute, and then in preparation for everything, we had no time to review," Laurissa Shane said.

The project was approved Aug. 13 with conditions aimed at reducing safety risks, including widening Star Lane and adding a highway turn lane before hauling can begin.

"It's a rural road not built for the industrial traffic," Laurissa Shane said.

The gravel pit company is now appealing to delay those road improvements, opting to phase them in over time.

"That's, you know, 10-plus years or more of extraction down a road currently that isn't suitable for that traffic," John Shane said.

Residents are also concerned about the dust and noise changes they expect in their small community.

"This is where we want to call home. We want to retire here, you know, we like it," John Shane said. "And our children love it, and it's where we want to see the community grow responsibly and everybody get along and enjoy what we have here."

ALSO READ | An Emmett family bought a 2-acre home at a garage sale using a $500 down payment

The neighborhood group is appealing the project's approval. A hearing will take place Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Gem County Annex Building.

You can contact the Southwest Gem Community Association by emailing them at swgemca@gmail.com or checking out their website https://stopthegravel.com.

Gem County is asking for residents' input on future mining at www.gemcounty.org. The survey will close on Dec. 3.