An Emmett family bought a 2-acre home at a garage sale using a $500 down payment

EMMETT, Idaho — Imagine stopping by a yard sale and leaving with the keys to the whole house. That's what happened to one young family in Emmett, thanks to an affordable down payment assistance program that's attracting new home buyers to Gem County.

Ambryn Moffitt and her husband weren't out home shopping when they stumbled upon the deal of a lifetime at what they thought was just a regular garage sale.

Watch to learn more about the Moffitt family's method to home ownership.

Emmett family bought a 2-acre home at a garage sale using $500 down payment

"We came to a garage sale, and the owners are like, 'We're selling the house," Ambryn Moffitt, Emmett resident, said.

The discovery led to a life-changing opportunity for the young family, who found Emmett's housing market significantly more affordable than urban alternatives.

"It's a lot better than living in a big city in terms of prices and in terms of what you can get for what you pay," Moffitt said.

Moffitt, 25, and her husband, 30, met in engineering school in Denver and lived there for about three years as a family with their three children.

"We lived in Denver for about three years as a family. And we decided that we didn't want to live in the city anymore because we wanted a place for our kids to be outside, and a place for us to be outside, and a place where we could maybe participate in some more meaningful work, like working with animals or working in the garden. And so that was a lot of why we moved to Emmett," Moffitt explained.

Family connections also played a role in their decision to relocate to Gem County.

"My parents live here, so that's another big factor for us," Moffitt added.

Niccole Welch, a realtor with Adventure Idaho Real Estate who has been working in Emmett for 10 years, served as the listing agent for the property the Moffitts discovered. Amanda Dietz, also with Adventure Idaho Real Estate, worked with the buyers to facilitate the purchase.

Welch, who was born and raised in Emmett, has witnessed significant growth during her decade in real estate.

"The population has just almost doubled since I started," Welch said.

Recent market data shows a substantial price difference between the two counties, making Gem County particularly attractive to young buyers.

"Ada County's median home prices are about $550,000, whereas Gem County is about $435,000," said Amanda Dietz, a realtor at Adventure Idaho Real Estate.

The price difference creates dramatically different purchasing power for buyers.

Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6 Emmett Neighborhood Reporter Greenlee Clark takes a tour of the homestead.

"Ada County obviously is going to be more expensive. You're not going to be able to get, especially as a first-time homebuyer or a young family, maybe what you would be able to out here," Dietz said.

For the same price as a basic subdivision home in Boise, buyers can get significantly more in Gem County.

"You're probably looking at a subdivision home. Again, a standard lot, maybe a three-bedroom, two-bath at that. What they were able to acquire here, the two acres with the home— 1,500 square feet, and outbuildings, landscaping, already established. I mean, it's a really rare find," Dietz said.

"This is a two-acre parcel with a 1,500 square foot house. So, over in Ada County, it's really hard to purchase something like that with this price range," Welch said.

Dietz sees Gem County as offering unique opportunities for young families starting their homeownership journey.

"It does offer much more property or a larger home within a reasonable price range that they can afford. I think it's really hard when you're starting out— even if you have two people who are working full-time— to afford something these days," Dietz said.

The area provides options for different lifestyle preferences.

RELATED | New Emmett farm opens to public with corn maze, pumpkin patch and fall activities

"Gem County has a lot of great options, whether you're looking for a smaller yard with lower maintenance or for property and animals to raise kids and kind of homestead," said Dietz. "You don't always find those options closer to urban areas like Boise."

The Moffitt family was able to move quickly through the Idaho Housing and Finance Association program, which both realtors describe as particularly beneficial for young buyers.

"The Idaho Housing Program is an awesome tool, I think, especially for first-time homebuyers, but you don't need to be a first-time homebuyer," Dietz said.

The program has recently become even more accessible.

"It was a half percent of whatever the purchase price of a home is, but now they've actually lowered it to $500, which makes it super attainable for younger couples or people who just ultimately have a reliable job and stable income, but just haven't been able to save up the cash," Dietz said.

"Idaho Housing is for everyone that's interested in purchasing a home," said Welch. "You just need $500 down and a minimum of a 620 credit score."

This program eliminated what could have been years of saving for a traditional down payment.

"If we would have had to save up for something like that, we wouldn't have been able to move for a couple more years," Moffitt said.

Dietz anticipates that infrastructure improvements will make Emmett even more attractive to commuters.

"I think it would really open up the opportunity for people to commute [more easily] to Boise for work," Dietz said.

Despite concerns some residents have about growth, Dietz sees potential benefits when managed properly.

"I do think that if we maintain the small town feel that everyone loves in Emmett right now and we continue to grow, it's going to do nothing but improve our school system, the resources here for kids," Dietz said.

The property offers everything the family hoped for in their transition to rural living.

"I think this is one of the coolest places I've ever been to. And I can't believe we get to live here. There is an orchard. There's a garden. There's an acre of pasture. There's a house, there's shops— everything we could ever need to start our homesteading life. So yeah, it's pretty amazing," remarked Moffitt.

On a walk around the property, Ambryn showed Idaho News 6 what first drew her to the home and the area. "Definitely the outdoor space. It's amazing. And the previous owners did an amazing job of cultivating it and making it absolutely beautiful."

For Welch, who has deep roots in the community, seeing new families discover what she's always treasured is rewarding.

"I love it. Just the small town feel, where you can take your kids to the river, to the Black Canyon Dam, just the experience of a small town and community. That lifestyle is definitely something that I always treasured growing up in Emmett," Welch said.

For families like the Moffitts, the rural setting provides an appealing alternative to urban living while maintaining access to city amenities.

"I think it's really nice for a young family to kind of be out of the hustle and bustle of the city and be able to have a place for the kids to play outside. That's what we're really excited for," Moffitt said.

For the Moffitt family, finding their dream home feels like more than just good timing.

"We just feel like God provided this place for us, and we're really thankful," Moffitt said, smiling.

Emmett continues to grow, with the city currently considering a new subdivision that will bring more than 90 new homes to the area.

A public hearing on the project is set for Oct 28, at 5:30 pm, as the community balances growth with maintaining its small-town character that attracts families seeking affordable home-ownership opportunities.

ALSO READ | Report says more Americans are co-buying homes with someone who isn't their spouse