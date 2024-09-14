"It isn't in the middle of nowhere!" - Emmett locals concerned with possible impacts of proposed gravel pits

EMMETT, IDAHO — Idaho News 6 spoke with concerned neighbors of two proposed gravel pit projects in Emmett.



Two homeowners in Emmett are proposing two gravel pit projects that will eventually be turned into ponds and houses.

Many folks are concerned with impacts such as traffic, air pollution, noise pollution, road damage, and water contamination.

To read the application click here.

Related to this article: Proposed pond project causing uproar in Emmett (Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Many Emmett locals still have concerns with two proposed gravel pit projects on a property near the Payette River. I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston. We introduced you to the woman behind the proposals who said the real goal is to create ponds on her private property but I'm hearing from more neighbors who worry about the impacts.

"This isn't in the middle of nowhere, this is right in our town. This is literally in my backyard," said neighbor Kelly Brown.

Emmett homeowners like Brown are still voicing concerns over two proposed gravel pits on private properties along the Payette River.

The sisters proposing the projects say their intentions are to build ponds and new homes for their families. However, the application process in Gem County required them to submit a special use permit for mineral extraction.

Local Amy Helmick explained, "They should be able to have homes on their property. This project just leaves it open to extend to four years if that is what it takes. That is a long time to change the nature of your main street."

Brown says one of her biggest concerns is how the project will get started.

"The water table is so high here, that they have to pull the water off in order to dig gravel pits. Where is that wastewater going to go? Is it going into the river," asked Brown.

So, I asked the Gem County Planning and Zoning Department to address their concerns.

They told me the water pumped out of the dig site would be discharged back onto the pasture land to seep into the ground as a “recharge”.

Many other Emmett residents have complained about impacts to noise and air pollution around the dig site. But, Planning and Zoning and the property owner told me there will not be crushers on-site in an effort to minimize impact.

Instead, the application says they will be sending around 80 trucks a day over the hill.

Brown continued, "Their only option is to go right through town. Over our two-lane bridge, over the Payette River, and out onto Highway 16.

Helmick lives nearby and says during high traffic times, it's already difficult to turn onto Sunset Drive in order to get home. She worries the added gravel trucks will only make it harder.

"Just on the other side of the bridge, which is not even a half mile. Those cars, there is a lot of them that have to come and go out of each of those businesses. That makes for more traffic," added Helmick.

But gravel extraction isn't new to the Emmett area, with several commercial sites up and operating.

Brown said, "We have already had multiple people complain about windshield repair or windshield replacement costs because of gravel left on the roads."

Planning and Zoning tells me that the Gem County Road and Bridge Department will be working on a mitigation contract that must be met to help keep roads safe. However, Washington Avenue and Highway 16 are under the jurisdiction of ITD.

"We might be rural, but this is our neighborhood. We live, we work, we play, we buy in this neighborhood," finished Helmick.

Planning and Zoning also added “If the special use permit receives approval, there will be conditions of approval including time frames… that have to be met and complied with. If they are not complied with, the special use permit can face revocation.”

Gem County Planning and Zoning has yet to reschedule its next public hearing regarding the project. But, hope to do so in near future.

