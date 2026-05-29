900+ acre development to bring industrial, tech, and housing to Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A new large-scale development is pushing growth farther east in the Treasure Valley, near the Ada and Elmore County line.

The Peregrine project will span 920 acres near the Simco Road exit off Interstate 84. The development will feature a large industrial and technology park, commercial retail space, and new housing.

The CEO of Meridian-based development company Ahlquist, Tommy Ahlquist said the project fits into the county's long-term vision for the area, which is already zoned for commercial and industrial use.

WATCH: What the nearly 1000-acre industrial & tech development will bring to Elmore County

What's planned for the 900+ acre Peregrine project in Elmore County

The commercial space will be developed in partnership with the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.

"If you look at their history and the impact they make on people and communities, it has been so positive for such a long time," stated Ahlquist.

This project will also be located near a future resort and casino by the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe, also in partnership with the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.

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Helo Hancock, CEO of Squee Holdings — the Coeur d'Alene Tribe's economic development corporation — said entrepreneurship has always been part of the tribe's history.

"The tribe was given the name Coeur d'Alene by the French trappers because of their business dealings,” Hancock said. “And they've always been considered to be a player in economic development. So this fits very well with our culture.”

Hancock said projects like this create opportunities that extend well beyond construction.

"Lend themselves to jobs and bring resources back home to be able to improve some of the priority projects we have on and around the reservation," Hancock said.

RELATED | Ahlquist, Coeur d'Alene Tribe reveal plan for 920-acre development in Elmore County

Neighbors raised concerns about water use on the Idaho News 6 Facebook page. Ahlquist said water availability was a key factor in selecting the site.

"There are already 2 commercial wells on the site, and there's already plenty of water. So we've got those water rights," added Ahlquist.

Developers said they are focused on building a project that lasts for generations.

"How do we design a project that is a legacy project that's gonna be here for 100 years? So, we're trying to really get it right as we plan it and paint that vision," Ahlquist said.

The next step is taking plans to the Elmore County Commissioners for a conditional use permit.

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