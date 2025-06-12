Two Idaho Tribes come together to bless land for future casino

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Two Idaho tribes came together to bless the land for a future casino, south of Boise, on Thursday.

For Chairman Brian Mason of the Shoshone-Paiute tribe, being the last to the dance was unacceptable. The Sho-Pai tried for a long time to build their first and only resort and casino, and now, through a partnership with the Coeur d'Alene tribe, the long wait could be over.

Hear what this new casino means for the Shoshone-Paiute tribe:

Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Land Blessing of a proposed Resort and Casino

“ They gave us the gift of gaming,” Mason said. I asked Brian Mason this. “The joint venture that we’re getting into, we would automatically be 60 percent owners.”

Today, hundreds of tribal members and local dignitaries came to the land south of Boise for a special blessing — to bless this land where the Sho-Pai and Coeur d’Alene tribes reached an agreement to build the casino.

Ceremonial Chief Reggie Sope said we must, as neighbors, bless this land and watch over it. “We ask that all of us, not only as a tribe but as people of Idaho, take care of it," Sope said. "This is our state, our home, at least take care of it the best that we can.”

Watch the Sho-Pai tribe come together to bless the land:

Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Land Blessing of a proposed Casino site

The Coeur d’Alene tribe was once where the Sho-Pai tribe was 30 years ago — no source of revenue and no jobs.

Chairman Chief Allan explains what happened after the two met last year in Boise. “We went back to Council and the people, and everyone said 'hey, this is something we can get behind and we can really help somebody and give back.' It’s not a handout, it’s a partnership, I call it more like a family.”

Now, the Sho-Pai are working to submit a land acquisition application — a crucial step in getting permission to build outside of the reservation.