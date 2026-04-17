'The District at Ten Mile'; 222-acre mixed-use development to include Super Target, Lifetime Fitness

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A massive new development is taking shape in Meridian, as developers prepare to break ground on the “District at Ten Mile” — a 222-acre mixed-use project expected to transform the area near Highway 16 and I-84.

Idaho-based development firm Ahlquist recently shared an overview of its plans for "The District at Ten Mile" with Idaho News 6.

Developers have already closed on the first 100 acres of land, marking a major step forward for the project, which aims to become a central hub for business, shopping, and living in the Treasure Valley.

RELATED | Treasure Valley's fourth In-N-Out coming to Meridian's District at Ten Mile

Planned at what developers describe as the geographic center of the region, the site is positioned near major transportation corridors and growing communities — a key factor driving interest in the development.

The project will feature a mix of class A office space, retail, light industrial buildings, and flex commercial space designed to attract a wide range of businesses.

Idaho News 6 Tommy Ahlquist talks to Meridian Neighborhood Reporter Allie Triepke about the new development.

According to Tommy Ahlquist, several major retailers and attractions are already tied to the development, including what developers say will be Idaho’s only “Super Target,” an Ashley Furniture store, and a new Life Time Fitness location described as a flagship “mothership” concept.

"With a diverse mix of class A office space, premium retail suites and sites, flex office space, and light industrial facilities, this development caters to the dynamic needs of today’s businesses." - Ahlquist

Two hotels — a Hilton and a Hyatt — are also planned, along with popular dining options like In-N-Out and Taco Bell.

In addition to commercial space, the development will include about 1,800 residential units, including apartments and townhomes, as the Treasure Valley continues to see rapid population growth.

Groundbreaking for the District at Ten Mile is scheduled for May 5, signaling the start of what developers say will be a long-term, phased project with more announcements expected in the coming months.

You can see renderings and maps of the development below:

Ahlquist

Ahlquist A rendering of 'The District at Ten Mile', including a new Super Target.

Ahlquist

Ahlquist

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