Ahlquist, Coeur d'Alene Tribe reveal plan for 920-acre development in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — Meridian-based developer Ahlquist and the Coeur d'Alene Tribe have announced a new 920-acre mixed-use development that they say will serve as the new eastern border of the Treasure Valley.

Dubbed "Peregrine," the partnership-based development will be located on the southwest side of the I-84, Simco Road interchange (exit 74) inside Elmore County. Google Maps indicates the interchange is just a 19-minute drive from the Boise Airport on a typical traffic day.

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Micron Technologies, which just surpassed a $1 trillion market valuation, is an 18-minute drive away.

WATCH: Ahlquist and Coeur d'Alene Tribe give an overview of the "Peregrine" development

Ahlquist, Coeur d'Alene Tribe announce new development east of Boise

The project is expected to bring industrial, commercial, service, retail, and residential uses to the area via two parks. One will be a "774-acre industrial and technology park," and next door— a "146-acre commercial park."

"This development partnership will create the new eastern border of the Treasure Valley at the leading edge of one of the region’s most significant future growth corridors." - Ahlquist / Coeur d'Alene Tribe



Developers are already planning to build two master-planned communities across the interstate from Peregrine, adding an estimated 10,000 homes to the Mayfield area. The Shoshone-Paiute Tribe is also planning a casino and accompanying resort nearby.

Renderings of the Commercial Park and Industrial & Technology Park

Ahlquist / Coeur d'Alene Tribe A rendering of the commercial park, as seen from above.

Ahlquist / Coeur d'Alene Tribe A rendering of the industrial park, as seen from above.

"This development is an opportunity to meet the needs of Idaho business owners, while also bringing new vitality to the area where we are in the process of helping the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes build their first and only resort and casino,” said Chief Allan, Chairman of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.

Tommy Ahlquist echoed that sentiment: “Ahlquist is honored to partner with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe on a project of this magnitude. As the eastern edge of the Treasure Valley continues to grow, we believe Peregrine will play an important role in shaping the future of this corridor."

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