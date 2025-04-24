'Raiders & Jaguars & Bears, Oh my!' Broncos fans say these teams have the best shot at landing Ashton Jeanty

BOISE STATE, Idaho — Bronco Nation is counting down the hours to the NFL draft, as running back Ashton Jeanty looks to be the highest drafted Bronco of all time. Ahead of draft day, neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston spoke to fans about which team will strike gold by landing the Heisman Finalist.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty rocked the college football world last season. With his effortless athletic ability, Jeanty ran headlong into the BSU record books, grabbing the title of all-time leading rusher. During his breakout season, Jeanty went from a hometown hero to a household name in just a few months.

Jeanty's athletic performances on the field were undeniable. "I've been going to Boise State games since I was little, and this season was the most exciting by far, just being a student and seeing a historical player like Jeanty play for us," said student Michael Palsulich.

Other students highlighted Jeanty's sterling character.

"Everyone sees the highlights. Everyone sees us run all over the blue, but not a lot of people see the guy who is behind the scenes, a great guy in the community," added Aidan Coulson.

Kendal Wierson smiled, saying, "He's just like a student with us too, yet he's doing these really cool things that are fun to watch every day."

But with draft day finally arriving, I decided to go out and see where these Bronco fans think Jeanty will land. It was pretty consistent across the board that the Raiders will get Jeanty at #6. But there are always those hopeful fans.

"Man, I hope the 49ers," laughed Jack McSpadden.

Palsulich explained, "I want him to go to the Denver Broncos or the Chicago Bears. I mean, I'm a Rams fan, but he's not going there."

Some fans think there is one team quickly prevailing as a new favorite to land Jeanty.

"I think it's a sleeper, but I think everyone will be shocked when he's drafted by the Jaguars," shrugged Jack Whidden.

Coulson chimed in, saying, "I think they need a running back. Trevor Lawrence could use another weapon."

So now we all sit back and wait to see where Boise's historic Heisman finalist will call home next.

Idaho News 6 begins NFL Draft coverage at 5 p.m. MT on Thursday.

