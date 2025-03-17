DRAFT OUTLOOK: Three NFL teams that need Ashton Jeanty's skill set

The 2025 NFL Draft is on April 24, meaning there's over a month left before the commissioner, Roger Goodell, calls Ashton Jeanty's name along with his corresponding pick number. Between now and then, NFL scouts, front office personnel, coaches, and owners will work overtime to ensure they don't waste these invaluable draft picks.

RELATED: Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty named finalist for prestigious Sullivan Award

As that evaluation process continues, three teams in the NFL are emerging as likely landing spots for Ashton Jeanty, a Doak Walker Award winner. Not only are these three squads in desperate need of a big-play running back, but they also boast a high enough draft pick in the first round to have a decent chance at selecting the all-time Boise State rushing threat.

Ashton Jeanty is currentlyranked the #4 overall draft pick by ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper.

In what's become a trend in recent years, the teams with the highest picks are also the teams with the worst offensive lines. This year is no different, as the top 5 picks were all ranked in the bottom half of the league in terms of offensive line protections last season.

So don't be surprised when Ashton Jeanty gets passed over by the Titans, Browns, New York Giants, Patriots, or Jaguars. Most likely, the first five picks by these teams will be reserved for quarterbacks and offensive linemen, along with the one-off generational edge-rusher or wide receiver talent. Looking at you, Adbul Carter!

The first real opening for Jeanty's NFL ambitions appears in Las Vegas, where the Raiders hold the 6th pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pick #6 - Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Conroy/AP Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Head Coach Pete Carroll is reuniting with former Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith in Las Vegas for what is sure to be a run-heavy offense that relies on play-action and various motions to create all sorts of confusing looks for defensive coordinators. Adding Ashton Jeanty to that mix would provide Geno Smith with a reliable running back who can break loose on big plays while also taking pressure off the offensive line. Unless he gets scooped by one of the teams with a top-5 draft pick, Geno & Jeanty could be the biggest split bill on The Strip since Siegfried & Roy.

Pick #10 - Chicago Bears

Adrian Kraus/AP Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams hands off during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY.

The Bears are making major moves this offseason to revamp their previously porous offensive line. Trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, while signing center Drew Dalman, has made the Bears an early favorite to call a running back's name on Draft Night. That is, of course, only possible if the Las Vegas Raiders pass up on Jeanty, allowing the Bears to swoop in and snag him at #10. This may be the last piece to the puzzle for a new-look Bears offense under first-year head coach Ben Johnson and 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. There is not much competition at the RB1 spot after the club announced it would be letting their 2024 leading rusher, Miles Sanders, test the free-agent market.

1st round - Pick #21 - Pittsburgh Steelers

AJ Mast/AP Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) in action during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.

As fun as it would be to become voluntary Saints fans this season and root for the 1-2 punch of Ashton Jeanty and Bronco legend Kellen Moore, Alvin Kamara currently fills the role of RB1, making it highly unlikely (but not impossible) that Jeanty gets selected #9 by New Orleans.

Moving along in the draft, the next team in search of an impact ball carrier is the Pittsburgh Steelers at #21. The team is again prepping for a post-season push after making a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf. They could also try and sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in free agency, but Justin Fields could be a more feasible option for a new QB #1. Grabbing Jeanty at #21 would be an absolute steal for Pittsburgh while filling the hole at halfback after the team released Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris.

Where do you think Ashton Jeanty will land in the NFL?



