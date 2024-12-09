Ashton Jeanty selected as Heisman Trophy finalist

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State's running back Ashton Jeanty has been selected as a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist — the winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 14.

RELATED: Heisman hopeful Jeanty just won't stop.

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos

Jeanty has 2,497 rushing yards this season, the fourth-highest single-season total in Football Bowl Subdivision history.

The Boise State running back is also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award, in addition to being named the 2024 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. Jeanty is just 131 yards short of Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record of 2,628 yards.

Jeanty is joined by finalists Dillon Gabriel from the University of Oregon, Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado Boulder, and Cam Ward from the University of Miami.