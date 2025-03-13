Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty named finalist for prestigious Sullivan Award

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been announced as a finalist for the 95th James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate or Olympic athlete in the U.S.

Jeanty’s record-breaking 2024 season included 2,601 rushing yards, the second-most in FBS single-season history, along with 30 total touchdowns. The junior was a unanimous All-American and the recipient of both the Maxwell and the Doak Walker Awards.

Jeanty, a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, leaves Boise State holding several career records: rushing yards (4,769), yards per carry (6.36), yards per game (119.2), 200-yard rushing games (8), 100-yard rushing games (22), consecutive 100-yard rushing games (14), and 200-yard all-purpose games (11).

The winner of the Sullivan Award will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on Tuesday, April 15.