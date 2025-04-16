Ashton Jeanty celebrates military roots with visit to Milwaukee Air National Guard Base

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a projected first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, paid tribute to his military upbringing with a special visit to General Mitchell Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee.
Joined by his father, Harry, who served in the Navy, Jeanty participated in an immersive on-base experience that highlighted his family's military background. The visit included meeting service members, autograph signings, and a simulated flight experience.
#ad Nothing better than being BACK on base with the 128th Air Refueling Wing & @USAA at General Mitchell Air National Guard Base!— Deuce 2️⃣ (@AshtonJeanty2) April 16, 2025
It was an honor for me to tour the base with my dad, who served in the Navy. Thanks to all troops for their service! #SalutetoService #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/VAASyuYsUw
This USAA-hosted the experience as part of the broader “Salute to Service” initiative by the NFL and USAA to foster "understanding and appreciation for the military community," according to a press release.
