Ashton Jeanty celebrates military roots with visit to Milwaukee Air National Guard Base

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a projected first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, paid tribute to his military upbringing with a special visit to General Mitchell Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee.

Joined by his father, Harry, who served in the Navy, Jeanty participated in an immersive on-base experience that highlighted his family's military background. The visit included meeting service members, autograph signings, and a simulated flight experience.

This USAA-hosted the experience as part of the broader “Salute to Service” initiative by the NFL and USAA to foster "understanding and appreciation for the military community," according to a press release.

