Ashton Jeanty celebrates military roots with visit to Milwaukee Air National Guard Base

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, a projected first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, paid tribute to his military upbringing with a special visit to General Mitchell Air National Guard Base in Milwaukee.

Joined by his father, Harry, who served in the Navy, Jeanty participated in an immersive on-base experience that highlighted his family's military background. The visit included meeting service members, autograph signings, and a simulated flight experience.

#ad Nothing better than being BACK on base with the 128th Air Refueling Wing & @USAA at General Mitchell Air National Guard Base!



It was an honor for me to tour the base with my dad, who served in the Navy. Thanks to all troops for their service! #SalutetoService #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/VAASyuYsUw — Deuce 2️⃣ (@AshtonJeanty2) April 16, 2025

This USAA-hosted the experience as part of the broader “Salute to Service” initiative by the NFL and USAA to foster "understanding and appreciation for the military community," according to a press release.

