Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Athletic Club Boise to hold tryouts this weekend for its inaugural season

BOISE PRO SOCCER pic.jpg
Athletic Club Boise
BOISE PRO SOCCER pic.jpg
Posted

Idaho's first professional soccer franchise, Athletic Club Boise, will hold closed tryouts this weekend at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

The tryout pool includes 53 participants with 14 local athletes. Athletic Club Boise received over 450 submissions to their open invitation.

Prospective players will be among the first to wear the new club crest as they compete for the inaugural roster.

The club is set to make its USL League One debut in the Spring of 2026. Stadium construction at Expo Idaho is currently underway.

Les Bois Park is being renovated to become a fan destination for soccer matches, concerts and community events

ALSO READ | Athletic Club Boise names Nate Miller as first head coach ahead of 2026 inaugural season

Prospective athletes will be under the direction of coach Nate Miller, who was announced last month to lead the inaugural season.

The team's leadership also includes Boise native Sofia Huerta, who played for the U.S. National Women's Team.

RELATED | U.S. Women’s National Team's Sofia Huerta joins Athletic Club Boise ownership group

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights