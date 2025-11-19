Athletic Club Boise to hold tryouts this weekend for its inaugural season

Idaho's first professional soccer franchise, Athletic Club Boise, will hold closed tryouts this weekend at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa.

The tryout pool includes 53 participants with 14 local athletes. Athletic Club Boise received over 450 submissions to their open invitation.

Prospective players will be among the first to wear the new club crest as they compete for the inaugural roster.

The club is set to make its USL League One debut in the Spring of 2026. Stadium construction at Expo Idaho is currently underway.

Les Bois Park is being renovated to become a fan destination for soccer matches, concerts and community events

Prospective athletes will be under the direction of coach Nate Miller, who was announced last month to lead the inaugural season.

The team's leadership also includes Boise native Sofia Huerta, who played for the U.S. National Women's Team.

