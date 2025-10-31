Athletic Club Boise names Nate Miller as first head coach ahead of 2026 inaugural season

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Athletic Club Boise has appointed Nate Miller as the team's first head coach while the club prepares for its debut USL League One season in 2026. Miller joins from Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake, where he served on the first-team technical staff.

He brings a track record of success and leadership across multiple levels of American soccer, including MLS, USL Championship, USL League One, and the collegiate ranks.

Miller is known for his attack-minded, high-intensity coaching style and his strong reputation for player development. His hiring marks a significant step forward for Athletic Club Boise as it works to establish Idaho’s first professional soccer team.

Before joining Real Salt Lake, Miller served as head coach for San Diego Loyal SC and Lansing Ignite, where he earned praise for building competitive, culture-driven teams.

"What drew me to Boise was the chance to build something meaningful – not just a team, but a club that truly connects to its city. I love building – teams, cultures, environments that have a clear identity and a shared purpose. That’s what drives me as a coach," Miller said.

"I’ve been fortunate to coach at every level in American soccer, and what I’ve learned is that real success happens when ambition and purpose align. From the start, it was clear this club means it – they’re committed to competing at a high level and building something that lasts. That kind of belief and alignment made this the right place and the right time."