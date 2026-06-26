America 250 in Idaho: Your guide to Fourth of July celebrations across the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Looking for ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Treasure Valley? Communities across southwest Idaho are hosting everything from patriotic parades and pancake breakfasts to live music, rodeos, races and fireworks displays.

Whether you're spending the holiday in Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Nampa or a smaller community, here's a roundup of many of the Fourth of July events happening across the Treasure Valley.

Looking for Fourth of July events in the Magic Valley? Head to our Magic Valley Event Guide.

Boise

Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast

Start Independence Day with a community pancake breakfast benefiting the Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance and its programs supporting local veterans. Veterans eat free, while breakfast is available to the public for a small fee.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 7-10 a.m.

7-10 a.m. Location: Cecil D. Andrus Park

Cecil D. Andrus Park Cost: $5; veterans free

Zamzows Patriotic Pet Party in the Park

Dress your furry friend in red, white and blue for this festive community pet parade. The event is part of Boise's larger America 250 Fourth of July celebration.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 9-9:30 a.m.

9-9:30 a.m. Location: Cecil D. Andrus Park

Cecil D. Andrus Park Cost: Free

Idaho America250 Fourth of July Parade

Boise's annual Fourth of July parade celebrates America's 250th birthday with marching bands, floats, veterans organizations and community groups. The parade has long been one of the Treasure Valley's biggest Independence Day traditions.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 10-11:30 a.m.

10-11:30 a.m. Location: Capitol Boulevard

Capitol Boulevard Cost: Free

America250 Capitol Celebration

After the parade, stick around Cecil D. Andrus Park for live entertainment, games, food vendors and family activities celebrating America's semiquincentennial.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Begins at noon

Begins at noon Location: Cecil D. Andrus Park

Cecil D. Andrus Park Cost: Free

United We Celebrate at the Idaho State Museum

The Idaho State Museum is offering free admission as it celebrates America's 250th anniversary. Visitors can also explore special exhibits and enjoy hands-on activities designed for all ages.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Location: Idaho State Museum

Idaho State Museum Cost: Free

Music on the Patio at Bogus Basin

Spend part of the holiday enjoying free live music in the mountains while taking advantage of Bogus Basin's summer activities. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 2-5 p.m.

2-5 p.m. Location: Bogus Basin

Bogus Basin Cost: Free

America250 Fireworks Celebration

Boise's signature Fourth of July celebration features food vendors, a Boise Philharmonic performance, a patriotic drone show and one of Idaho's largest fireworks displays. The annual event draws thousands to celebrate the holiday each year.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 6-11 p.m.

6-11 p.m. Location: Ann Morrison Park

Ann Morrison Park Cost: Free

Boise Hawks Fourth of July baseball

Celebrate the holiday at the ballpark as the Boise Hawks host games on both July 4 and July 5. Fans can stick around after each game for a fireworks show.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 7:05 p.m.

7:05 p.m. Location: Boise Hawks Stadium

Boise Hawks Stadium Cost: Ticketed

Meridian

Meridian Independence Day Celebration

Bring a blanket to Storey Park for food trucks, family fun and one of the Treasure Valley's biggest fireworks displays, launched from Meridian Speedway.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 4-10:30 p.m.

4-10:30 p.m. Location: Storey Park

Storey Park Cost: Free

Stinker Stores American Firecracker 250

Watch stock cars hit the track during Meridian Speedway's annual Fourth of July race night.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Location: Meridian Speedway

Meridian Speedway Cost: Ticketed

Nampa

God and Country Festival

The annual God and Country Festival returns with live Christian music, guest speakers and a fireworks finale. The community celebration traditionally takes place ahead of Independence Day.



Date: Wednesday, July 1

Wednesday, July 1 Gates: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Location: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater Cost: Free admission; $5 parking

City of Nampa fireworks

Nampa's official Independence Day fireworks show returns near the Ford Idaho Center. It's the city's only public fireworks display for the holiday.



Date: Wednesday, July 1

Wednesday, July 1 Time: Around 10 p.m.

Around 10 p.m. Location: Ford Idaho Center

Ford Idaho Center Cost: Free

Eagle

Eagle Fun Days

Eagle Fun Days celebrates its 55th year with food vendors, live entertainment and family activities throughout downtown. This year's event also encourages attendees to celebrate America's 250th birthday by wearing red, white and blue.



Date: Saturday, June 27

Saturday, June 27 Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Location: Downtown Eagle and Heritage Park

Downtown Eagle and Heritage Park Cost: Free

Caldwell

Caldwell Fourth of July Celebration

Caldwell's all-day celebration features a community parade, classic car show, food trucks, vendors, family activities and fireworks. Visitors can also enjoy a medieval combat showcase as part of the festivities.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 7 a.m.-dusk

7 a.m.-dusk Locations: Downtown Caldwell, Memorial Park and Brother's Athletic Park

Downtown Caldwell, Memorial Park and Brother's Athletic Park Cost: Free

Middleton

Firefighters Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast hosted by the Middleton/Star firefighters before the day's festivities begin.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 6-10:30 a.m.

6-10:30 a.m. Location: Station 23

Station 23 Cost: Ages 14+: $10; seniors and children discounted; ages 5 and younger free

Middleton Fourth of July Celebration

The celebration includes a parade, food vendors, live entertainment, the annual Show-N-Shine Car Show and fireworks after dark.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Begins at 9 a.m.

Begins at 9 a.m. Location: Middleton Place Park

Middleton Place Park Cost: Free

Star

Star Hometown Celebration

Star packs the day with a Firecracker Fun Run, parade, pie auction, luncheon, kids zone, food court, evening concert and fireworks at Hunter's Creek Park.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Activities throughout the day; fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

Activities throughout the day; fireworks at 10:15 p.m. Location: Downtown Star and Hunter's Creek Park

Downtown Star and Hunter's Creek Park Cost: Most activities free

Kuna

America250 Fourth of July Celebration

Kuna is celebrating America's 250th birthday with a full day of activities, including a fun run, food trucks, music, a special history exhibit and fireworks.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Exhibit opens at 8 a.m.; evening celebration 6-11 p.m.

Exhibit opens at 8 a.m.; evening celebration 6-11 p.m. Location: Kuna Greenbelt and Bernie Fisher Park

Kuna Greenbelt and Bernie Fisher Park Cost: Free (Fun Run registration required)

Emmett

America250 Parade and community celebration

Emmett's Independence Day festivities feature a patriotic parade, vendors, classic cars, family activities and community entertainment.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Location: Downtown Emmett

Downtown Emmett Cost: Free

Fireworks Extravaganza

End the night with a fireworks display at Gem Island Sports Complex.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 10:20 p.m.

10:20 p.m. Location: Gem Island Sports Complex

Gem Island Sports Complex Cost: Free

Rodney Atkins concert

Country music star Rodney Atkins helps kick off the holiday weekend with a special concert in Emmett.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Cost: Ticketed

Mountain Home

Fourth of July in the Park

Mountain Home's celebration features live music, a car show, vendors, raffles, family activities and overnight camping. Proceeds from the event benefit local charities, including The Senior Citizen Giving Tree and MADD.



Date: July 4-5

July 4-5 Time: Begins at 11 a.m. July 4

Begins at 11 a.m. July 4 Location: Carl Miller Park

Carl Miller Park Cost: Admission varies by activities.

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