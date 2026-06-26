America 250 in Idaho: Your guide to Fourth of July celebrations across the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Looking for ways to celebrate Independence Day in the Treasure Valley? Communities across southwest Idaho are hosting everything from patriotic parades and pancake breakfasts to live music, rodeos, races and fireworks displays.
Whether you're spending the holiday in Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Nampa or a smaller community, here's a roundup of many of the Fourth of July events happening across the Treasure Valley.
Looking for Fourth of July events in the Magic Valley? Head to our Magic Valley Event Guide.
Boise
Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast
Start Independence Day with a community pancake breakfast benefiting the Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance and its programs supporting local veterans. Veterans eat free, while breakfast is available to the public for a small fee.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 7-10 a.m.
- Location: Cecil D. Andrus Park
- Cost: $5; veterans free
Zamzows Patriotic Pet Party in the Park
Dress your furry friend in red, white and blue for this festive community pet parade. The event is part of Boise's larger America 250 Fourth of July celebration.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 9-9:30 a.m.
- Location: Cecil D. Andrus Park
- Cost: Free
Idaho America250 Fourth of July Parade
Boise's annual Fourth of July parade celebrates America's 250th birthday with marching bands, floats, veterans organizations and community groups. The parade has long been one of the Treasure Valley's biggest Independence Day traditions.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
- Location: Capitol Boulevard
- Cost: Free
America250 Capitol Celebration
After the parade, stick around Cecil D. Andrus Park for live entertainment, games, food vendors and family activities celebrating America's semiquincentennial.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Begins at noon
- Location: Cecil D. Andrus Park
- Cost: Free
United We Celebrate at the Idaho State Museum
The Idaho State Museum is offering free admission as it celebrates America's 250th anniversary. Visitors can also explore special exhibits and enjoy hands-on activities designed for all ages.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Location: Idaho State Museum
- Cost: Free
Music on the Patio at Bogus Basin
Spend part of the holiday enjoying free live music in the mountains while taking advantage of Bogus Basin's summer activities. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 2-5 p.m.
- Location: Bogus Basin
- Cost: Free
America250 Fireworks Celebration
Boise's signature Fourth of July celebration features food vendors, a Boise Philharmonic performance, a patriotic drone show and one of Idaho's largest fireworks displays. The annual event draws thousands to celebrate the holiday each year.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 6-11 p.m.
- Location: Ann Morrison Park
- Cost: Free
Boise Hawks Fourth of July baseball
Celebrate the holiday at the ballpark as the Boise Hawks host games on both July 4 and July 5. Fans can stick around after each game for a fireworks show.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 7:05 p.m.
- Location: Boise Hawks Stadium
- Cost: Ticketed
Meridian
Meridian Independence Day Celebration
Bring a blanket to Storey Park for food trucks, family fun and one of the Treasure Valley's biggest fireworks displays, launched from Meridian Speedway.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 4-10:30 p.m.
- Location: Storey Park
- Cost: Free
Stinker Stores American Firecracker 250
Watch stock cars hit the track during Meridian Speedway's annual Fourth of July race night.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Location: Meridian Speedway
- Cost: Ticketed
Nampa
God and Country Festival
The annual God and Country Festival returns with live Christian music, guest speakers and a fireworks finale. The community celebration traditionally takes place ahead of Independence Day.
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Gates: 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- Cost: Free admission; $5 parking
City of Nampa fireworks
Nampa's official Independence Day fireworks show returns near the Ford Idaho Center. It's the city's only public fireworks display for the holiday.
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Time: Around 10 p.m.
- Location: Ford Idaho Center
- Cost: Free
Eagle
Eagle Fun Days
Eagle Fun Days celebrates its 55th year with food vendors, live entertainment and family activities throughout downtown. This year's event also encourages attendees to celebrate America's 250th birthday by wearing red, white and blue.
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Time: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Eagle and Heritage Park
- Cost: Free
Caldwell
Caldwell Fourth of July Celebration
Caldwell's all-day celebration features a community parade, classic car show, food trucks, vendors, family activities and fireworks. Visitors can also enjoy a medieval combat showcase as part of the festivities.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 7 a.m.-dusk
- Locations: Downtown Caldwell, Memorial Park and Brother's Athletic Park
- Cost: Free
Middleton
Firefighters Pancake Breakfast
Enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast hosted by the Middleton/Star firefighters before the day's festivities begin.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 6-10:30 a.m.
- Location: Station 23
- Cost: Ages 14+: $10; seniors and children discounted; ages 5 and younger free
Middleton Fourth of July Celebration
The celebration includes a parade, food vendors, live entertainment, the annual Show-N-Shine Car Show and fireworks after dark.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Begins at 9 a.m.
- Location: Middleton Place Park
- Cost: Free
Star
Star Hometown Celebration
Star packs the day with a Firecracker Fun Run, parade, pie auction, luncheon, kids zone, food court, evening concert and fireworks at Hunter's Creek Park.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Activities throughout the day; fireworks at 10:15 p.m.
- Location: Downtown Star and Hunter's Creek Park
- Cost: Most activities free
Kuna
America250 Fourth of July Celebration
Kuna is celebrating America's 250th birthday with a full day of activities, including a fun run, food trucks, music, a special history exhibit and fireworks.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Exhibit opens at 8 a.m.; evening celebration 6-11 p.m.
- Location: Kuna Greenbelt and Bernie Fisher Park
- Cost: Free (Fun Run registration required)
Emmett
America250 Parade and community celebration
Emmett's Independence Day festivities feature a patriotic parade, vendors, classic cars, family activities and community entertainment.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: Downtown Emmett
- Cost: Free
Fireworks Extravaganza
End the night with a fireworks display at Gem Island Sports Complex.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 10:20 p.m.
- Location: Gem Island Sports Complex
- Cost: Free
Rodney Atkins concert
Country music star Rodney Atkins helps kick off the holiday weekend with a special concert in Emmett.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Cost: Ticketed
Mountain Home
Fourth of July in the Park
Mountain Home's celebration features live music, a car show, vendors, raffles, family activities and overnight camping. Proceeds from the event benefit local charities, including The Senior Citizen Giving Tree and MADD.
- Date: July 4-5
- Time: Begins at 11 a.m. July 4
- Location: Carl Miller Park
- Cost: Admission varies by activities.
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