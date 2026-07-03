Star celebrates America's 250th birthday with parade, flyover, fireworks, and all-day festivities on July 4

STAR, Idaho — The City of Star is pulling out all the stops for this year's 4th of July Hometown Celebration, which doubles as a tribute to America's 250th birthday.

Mayor Trevor Chadwick said the day is about more than just a holiday.

"I think it's a great day for us to all celebrate as Americans. I don't care what political persuasion you are, this is the time for us all to come together and realize what a great country we are," Chadwick said.

He said the patriotic spirit is visible all over Star.

"You drive around Star, American flags are hanging everywhere. We just have a lot of very patriotic folks that love our country," Chadwick said.

Watch to see how Star is celebrating America 250.

Star's July 4th celebration features A-10 flyover and massive fireworks show

Festivities begin at Freedom Park with the Firecracker Fun Run, followed by the Hometown Celebration Parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Star. This year's parade features more than 100 entries and is themed around 1776.

"It'll be interesting to see what everybody comes up with. Myself and the council, we're gonna be dressed up, so it'll be kind of fun," Chadwick said.

Leading the parade is a local legend — KZ, Idaho's Patriotic Painted Horse — serving as Grand Marshal in his final ride down State Street before retirement.

A special addition this year is an A-10 Warthog flyover scheduled between 10 and 11 a.m. during the parade. Chadwick said the city submitted its application in January 2026, and when the unit at Gowen Field was deployed, the outcome was uncertain — until the confirmation arrived on his birthday.

"All the veterans' families over the last 250 years really made our country what it is today, and protected all the freedoms that we have today. So it's pretty cool that we're gonna be able to have that flyover," Chadwick said.

He said the A-10 carries a special meaning.

"It's just one of those symbols that just shows the grit, the engineering of everything. It's a plane that's lasted the test of time and being an army guy, you'd like to see those planes come in to help out," Chadwick said.

To keep spectators and participants safe, the following closures will be in effect:

9 a.m.: Seneca Springs Way closes between State and West Vega Drive for parade entry check-in (authorized entries only)

9:30 to 11:15 a.m.: Full closures on West State Street from Plummer to Highbrook, and Star Road from Hercules to Blake Drive

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or plan alternative routes.

Following the parade, the Grand Old Flag Luncheon takes place at Freedom Park, hosted by the Star Lions Club, alongside the Old-Fashioned Pie Auction benefiting the Star Senior Center.

At Hunters Creek Park, kids can enjoy games, giant water slides, and interactive activities with the Star Fire Department. Food court vendors will be open throughout the day.

The evening concert, held near the flagpole at Hunters Creek Park, features Push2Play. Midway through the concert, Mayor Chadwick will read the Declaration of Independence from the stage.

"We do our big fireworks show, and it's a big show this year. We spent some money on it," Chadwick said.

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m. and are billed as one of the largest shows in the Northwest.

Chadwick encouraged attendees to use the shuttle system and plan ahead for traffic after the show.

"Go to the City of Star website to our hometown celebration page. We do actually have shuttle buses that will bring you here to Hunters Creek Park," Chadwick said.

Shuttle buses will run throughout the day and night from the following locations, dropping off at the skate park near Hunters Creek:



Star Middle School

Boot Hill Park

City Hall Downtown

Pavilion Park

"When you do come, and you leave, just be prepared. You're going to be out here for a little bit as traffic gets moving out of there, and just be patient on that," Chadwick said.

The city reminds attendees of the following rules in city parks:

No pets, personal BBQs, fires or fireworks, including sparklers

No alcohol or smoking

No unauthorized vending

Stay out of the barricaded fireworks zone



"I don't care what political persuasion you are; this is the time for us all to come together and realize what a great country we are," Chadwick said.