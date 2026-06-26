Celebrate America’s 250th birthday: Magic Valley 4th of July fireworks, parades and rodeos

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Communities across the Magic Valley are celebrating Independence Day with full schedules of parades, fireworks, live music and family-friendly events. Many festivities this year also highlight America’s 250th birthday, adding extra meaning to celebrations across southern Idaho.

Looking for Fourth of July events in the Treasure Valley? Head to our Treasure Valley Event Guide.



Twin Falls

America’s Big 250th Birthday Bash

This kickoff celebration features live music, activities and a community gathering to start America 250 festivities in the Magic Valley.



Date: Saturday, June 27

Saturday, June 27 Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Location: Twin Falls Visitor Center

Twin Falls Visitor Center Cost: Free

City of Twin Falls Fourth of July Fireworks Display

Twin Falls’ annual fireworks show returns with one of the largest displays in the region over the College of Southern Idaho. Families gather across campus to watch the sky light up.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Dusk (around 10 p.m.)

Dusk (around 10 p.m.) Location: College of Southern Idaho

College of Southern Idaho Cost: Free

America 250 Snake River Canyon Celebration

This special event includes a public reading of the Declaration of Independence overlooking the Snake River Canyon. It is part of a nationwide America 250 observance connecting communities across all 50 states.



Date: Wednesday, July 8

Wednesday, July 8 Time: 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.

2:15 – 4:15 p.m. Location: North Rim of Snake River Canyon (Shoshone Falls Road area)

North Rim of Snake River Canyon (Shoshone Falls Road area) Cost: Free

Jerome

Jerome Freedom Fest

Jerome’s Independence Day celebration includes live music, food, family activities and community entertainment throughout the day. The event concludes with a fireworks display launched from Jerome High School.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: All-day celebration; fireworks at dusk

All-day celebration; fireworks at dusk Location: ICCU and Veterans Memorial Parks; fireworks at Jerome High School

ICCU and Veterans Memorial Parks; fireworks at Jerome High School Cost: Free

Hailey / Sun Valley

Days of the Old West Parade

Hailey’s longtime Independence Day parade features floats, horses, classic cars and community groups celebrating America’s 250th birthday. It remains one of the Wood River Valley’s signature holiday traditions.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Noon

Noon Location: Main Street, Hailey

Main Street, Hailey Cost: Free

Fourth of July Riverfest

Riverfest continues the celebration with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and family activities following the parade.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Location: Hop Porter Park, Hailey

Hop Porter Park, Hailey Cost: Free admission (food and drink for purchase)

Sawtooth Rangers Rodeo

This long-running rodeo tradition brings professional riders and livestock competition to the Wood River Valley over the holiday weekend. It is one of the region’s most established Fourth of July events.



Date: July 2–4

July 2–4 Time: Varies, check website for details

Varies, check website for details Location: Wertheimer Park, Hailey

Wertheimer Park, Hailey Cost: Ticketed, must be purchased in advance

Hailey Fireworks Extravaganza

Hailey wraps up Independence Day with a fireworks display visible across town. The show caps a full day of celebrations in the Wood River Valley.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Dusk

Dusk Location: Hailey area

Hailey area Cost: Free

Buhl

Buhl Sagebrush Days Celebration

Buhl’s multi-day celebration features parades, live music, food, community traditions and a Field of Flags honoring American history. The event brings the community together for several days of patriotic programming.



Date: July 3–4 (main events; July 1–5 overall)

July 3–4 (main events; July 1–5 overall) Time: All-day programming; details on the Buhl Chamber of Commerce Facebook page

All-day programming; details on the Buhl Chamber of Commerce Facebook page Location: Downtown Buhl and Eastman Park

Downtown Buhl and Eastman Park Cost: Free (some activities vary)

Rupert

Rupert Fourth of July Celebration

Rupert’s multi-day Independence Day celebration features live entertainment, food booths, community programming and patriotic events leading up to the holiday. The week-long schedule builds toward fireworks and a full Fourth of July lineup centered around the city square.



Date: June 30 – July 4

June 30 – July 4 Time: Daily events throughout the week; more details online

Daily events throughout the week; more details online Location: Rupert City Square and surrounding areas

Rupert City Square and surrounding areas Cost: Free

Burley

Burley Celebrates America 250

Burley’s riverside celebration features live music, food tucks, and a community gathering along the Snake River. The event honors America’s 250th birthday with a patriotic Independence Day atmosphere.



Date: Saturday, July 4

Saturday, July 4 Time: Kicks off at 4 p.m.

Kicks off at 4 p.m. Location: Rivers Edge Park, Burley

Rivers Edge Park, Burley Cost: Free



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