Celebrate America’s 250th birthday: Magic Valley 4th of July fireworks, parades and rodeos

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Communities across the Magic Valley are celebrating Independence Day with full schedules of parades, fireworks, live music and family-friendly events. Many festivities this year also highlight America’s 250th birthday, adding extra meaning to celebrations across southern Idaho.
Looking for Fourth of July events in the Treasure Valley? Head to our Treasure Valley Event Guide.
Twin Falls
America’s Big 250th Birthday Bash
This kickoff celebration features live music, activities and a community gathering to start America 250 festivities in the Magic Valley.
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: Twin Falls Visitor Center
- Cost: Free
City of Twin Falls Fourth of July Fireworks Display
Twin Falls’ annual fireworks show returns with one of the largest displays in the region over the College of Southern Idaho. Families gather across campus to watch the sky light up.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Dusk (around 10 p.m.)
- Location: College of Southern Idaho
- Cost: Free
America 250 Snake River Canyon Celebration
This special event includes a public reading of the Declaration of Independence overlooking the Snake River Canyon. It is part of a nationwide America 250 observance connecting communities across all 50 states.
- Date: Wednesday, July 8
- Time: 2:15 – 4:15 p.m.
- Location: North Rim of Snake River Canyon (Shoshone Falls Road area)
- Cost: Free
Jerome
Jerome Freedom Fest
Jerome’s Independence Day celebration includes live music, food, family activities and community entertainment throughout the day. The event concludes with a fireworks display launched from Jerome High School.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: All-day celebration; fireworks at dusk
- Location: ICCU and Veterans Memorial Parks; fireworks at Jerome High School
- Cost: Free
Hailey / Sun Valley
Days of the Old West Parade
Hailey’s longtime Independence Day parade features floats, horses, classic cars and community groups celebrating America’s 250th birthday. It remains one of the Wood River Valley’s signature holiday traditions.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Noon
- Location: Main Street, Hailey
- Cost: Free
Fourth of July Riverfest
Riverfest continues the celebration with live music, food trucks, a beer garden and family activities following the parade.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
- Location: Hop Porter Park, Hailey
- Cost: Free admission (food and drink for purchase)
Sawtooth Rangers Rodeo
This long-running rodeo tradition brings professional riders and livestock competition to the Wood River Valley over the holiday weekend. It is one of the region’s most established Fourth of July events.
- Date: July 2–4
- Time: Varies, check website for details
- Location: Wertheimer Park, Hailey
- Cost: Ticketed, must be purchased in advance
Hailey Fireworks Extravaganza
Hailey wraps up Independence Day with a fireworks display visible across town. The show caps a full day of celebrations in the Wood River Valley.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Dusk
- Location: Hailey area
- Cost: Free
Buhl
Buhl Sagebrush Days Celebration
Buhl’s multi-day celebration features parades, live music, food, community traditions and a Field of Flags honoring American history. The event brings the community together for several days of patriotic programming.
- Date: July 3–4 (main events; July 1–5 overall)
- Time: All-day programming; details on the Buhl Chamber of Commerce Facebook page
- Location: Downtown Buhl and Eastman Park
- Cost: Free (some activities vary)
Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July Celebration
Rupert’s multi-day Independence Day celebration features live entertainment, food booths, community programming and patriotic events leading up to the holiday. The week-long schedule builds toward fireworks and a full Fourth of July lineup centered around the city square.
- Date: June 30 – July 4
- Time: Daily events throughout the week; more details online
- Location: Rupert City Square and surrounding areas
- Cost: Free
Burley
Burley Celebrates America 250
Burley’s riverside celebration features live music, food tucks, and a community gathering along the Snake River. The event honors America’s 250th birthday with a patriotic Independence Day atmosphere.
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Time: Kicks off at 4 p.m.
- Location: Rivers Edge Park, Burley
- Cost: Free
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