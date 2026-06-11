God and Country Festival brings City of Nampa's fireworks to America 250 celebration

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa neighbors celebrating America 250 will be able to find the city’s fireworks at the God and Country Festival.

The 60th annual free celebration is set for July 1 at the Ford Idaho Center.

WATCH: Nampa neighbors can celebrate America 250 with fireworks at the God and Country Festival

Nampa’s America 250 fireworks celebration set for July 1

The God and Country Festival is a free community event put on by a private organization and the City of Nampa provides $15,000 in fireworks for the community.

David Ferdinand, treasurer for the God and Country Festival, said this marks the event’s 60th show overall and the 27th year it has been held at the Ford Idaho Center.

“We always have this event. This is traditionally the Wednesday before the 4th of July,” Ferdinand said.

Ferdinand said neighbors can expect music, food, speakers, and a family-friendly night leading up to the fireworks finale.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., the event starts at 6:30 p.m., and the fireworks show is set for 10:15 p.m.

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