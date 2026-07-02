Roadhouse at the Mill hosts Gem County's biggest-ever fireworks show and live music for America's 250th

EMMETT, Idaho — The former Boise Cascade mill in Emmett is hosting Gem County's 4th of July celebration for America's 250th birthday — and owner John Wood says it will be the biggest fireworks show the county has ever seen.

Wood purchased the mill in July 2018 after it had been shut down for 10 years. The property started under Boise Cascade in 1910 and ran until 2009 before sitting idle for nearly a decade.

"It used to employ over 1000 people a day," Wood said.

Watch to hear what Wood has planned for the upcoming Independence Day celebration —

Roadhouse at the Mill hosts Gem County's biggest-ever fireworks show

Wood came to the project from a background in race car development and property development, and said the vision for the mill came together through conversations with friends about how to repurpose the historic site.

Today, the property spans 230,000 square feet of commercial space (currently 100 percent occupied) with tenants including building manufacturers, a fire truck manufacturer, electricians, metal siding manufacturers, powder coaters, body shops, and mechanical shops. The site also features a NASCAR home track, a Porsche Club time course, go-kart racing, a drive-in movie theater, 140 RV units, and a tiny homes manufacturing operation.

The concert venue at the heart of the property is a building three football fields long, with original timbers and immaculate concrete. It has hosted up to 5,400 people for events, including a Jelly Roll concert. Past performers include Riley Green, Tracy Lawrence, Sara Evans, Cooper Allen, and Neil McCoy. Rodney Atkins and Colt Ford have each performed at the venue twice before — this weekend will mark their third visit each.

"Everything here at the mill is repurposed. Our number one goal was not to touch the history of the mill, is to keep everything in place," Wood said.

Every element of the venue reflects that commitment. The bathrooms were repurposed from the Boise School District. The grandstands came from Illinois. The tables and chairs are made from repurposed lumber, including wood from Texas de Brazil. The signage is made from old steel from the mill itself. New construction on the property is not attached to any of the original buildings, preserving the mill's historic footprint.

The 4th of July weekend celebration is being called a "Staycation." Guests can arrive on July 3, stay through July 5 in campers or RVs on site, and enjoy two nights of national acts alongside Gem County's full 4th of July celebration.

Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. on both nights — Colt Ford on July 3 and Rodney Atkins on July 4. During the day on July 4, the long building will host vendors, food trucks, go-kart riding, and other activities as part of Gem County's official 4th of July celebration.

The fireworks show will be launched from the tree line near the racetrack at Gem Island Sports Complex. After Rodney Atkins finishes his set, attendees can walk directly from the concert to the grandstands to watch the show.

"This is the best seat in the house," Wood said, sitting at the top of the grandstands.

Wood said the weekend is about honoring the community that built Emmett and showcasing how far it has come since the mill's closure.

"We want to show people and showcase the revitalization of the downtown and all the work and the effort that the community has put in to bring this community back," Wood said.

"We're very humbled to be able to have the facility to put on Gem County's 4th of July celebration for the 250th anniversary of the United States. We're hoping that everybody through the whole Treasure Valley come and see what Gem County and Emmett have to offer," Wood said.

Tickets and more information are available here.