LIVE UPDATES: Bryan Kohberger appears in Ada County Court for motions regarding death penalty

Bryan Kohberger and his attorneys arrived in an Ada County courtroom Thursday morning to argue motions related to the death penalty.

Kohberger is currently set to start trial in Ada County on August 11, 2025. He’s charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder, accused of fatally stabbing University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin — in an of-campus home in November 2022.

Prosecutors first filed an intent to seek the death penalty in June 2023. Since then, Kohberger’s attorneys have filed several motions in attempts to get the death penalty taken off the table. It’s the center of discussions at Thursday’s hearing.

The defense hopes to call two experts to testify, but the state will first argue their motions opposing the testimony.

The first closed portion of the hearing was to discuss whether Kohberger would be permitted to wear street clothing for future hearings. When the public portion of the hearing began at 9:10 a.m., the defendant was wearing a suit and tie in the courtroom.

Judge Steven Hippler said the state did not object to the request, and therefore Kohberger will be permitted to appear in street clothing for future hearings.

As arguments got underway Thursday morning, defense attorney Ann Taylor focused on the claims that Idaho is unable to properly execute death row inmates.

“Idaho does not have a current means of executing anybody,” Taylor argued. She continued arguing that keeping a person on death row without a way to carry out an execution is dehumanizing.

Judge Steven Hippler cut Taylor off, saying Idaho does have legal means to seek execution, citing lethal injection and firing squad, indicating that the isolated incident regarding the failed execution attempt of Thomas Creech in February was an individual circumstance that would not apply in any other case.

Creech's execution was called off after eight failed attempts to insert an IV line.

Judge Hippler said that even if Kohberger is convicted, it would be 10+ years before an execution would be carried out, and "who knows" what methods would be in place at that time.

Taylor argued the anxiety and "unknowing" of whether an execution would be carried out is cruel, unusual, and unconstitutional. Judge Hippler cited the state Supreme Court ruling just this week denying that same argument for Thomas Creech.

The state argued the defense’s arguments were too vague and should not be accepted. “They haven’t even suggested what a proper alternative would be, and we don’t even know decades from now what alternatives there would be.”

Hippler said the court would take those arguments into advisement and issue a decision later.

