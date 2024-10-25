Kohberger's defense files motion to strike the state's notice of intent to seek death penalty

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger's attorneys filed a new motion on Thursday to strike the State's notice of intent to seek the death penalty.

"This Motion is made on the grounds that upon a conviction and sentence of death, the process by which Mr. Kohberger would be put to death in Idaho violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution," the motion states.

Kohberger's defense argues that executing Kohberger via lethal injection or firing squad, the two execution methods available in Idaho, would violate his right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

RELATED: Summer 2025 trial date set for Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

This motion, along with previous motions to strike the intent to seek the death penalty, will be discussed at Kohberger's next public hearing on Nov. 7.

RELATED: University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger seeks to strike death penalty.