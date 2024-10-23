Motion for stay of Thomas Creech's execution denied by Idaho Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho death row inmate Thomas Creech's motion for a stay of execution was denied on Wednesday by the Idaho Supreme Court.

Creech's legal team filed an emergency motion for a stay of execution on Oct. 18, two days after the state of Idaho filed a new death warrant for Creech. The court denied the motion, stating that there's no need to delay Creech's execution as the briefing schedule for the appeal has been accelerated to ensure a decision is made before the Nov. 13 execution date.

In the decision, the court states that "a stay of the execution is not necessary as the appeal will be decided before the execution date." Creech's appeal will be determined on the briefs, meaning that the oral arguments scheduled for Nov. 1 have been vacated.