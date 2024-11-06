Federal stay of execution granted for Creech after Idaho Supreme Court denies appeal

BOISE, Idaho — Thomas Eugene Creech, Idaho's longest-serving death row inmate, was granted a stay of execution by a federal judge on Wednesday. This comes just one day after the Idaho Supreme Court dismissed Creech's appeal because he was unable to "raise a genuine issue of material fact," according to the court.

U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow, a senior judge from the District of Arizona, who took over Creech's case due to possible conflicts of interest with federal judges in Idaho, ruled on Wednesday that it was necessary to wait until the Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Creech's appeal before the case could move forward at the federal level.

The ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court came just a week before Creech's scheduled Nov. 13 execution date. In the stay of execution order, the U.S. District Court says that a stay is needed to allow the parties to fully brief, and give the court time to consider the arguments.

Creech now has until Nov. 15 to file a supplemental brief addressing the ruling of the Idaho Supreme Court, and a response to the brief must be filed by Nov. 25. Creech will then have until Nov. 29 to file a final reply.

The Idaho Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they have received the order to stay Creech's execution, meaning the death warrant for the Nov. 13 execution will expire on its own. Creech has been returned to his previous housing assignment and execution preparations have been suspended, according to IDOC.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates.