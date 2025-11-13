Father of University of Idaho murder victim explains how his family gets through November

BOISE, Idaho — It's been almost four months since the scheduled murder case of Bryan Kohberger came to an end with a plea deal.

That deal put Kohberger in prison for life with no chance of appeals or parole.

Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee, one of the four students murdered in their off-campus house in Moscow, has been very vocal during the investigation and case.

I spoke with Steve to see how he and his family are doing during this difficult month of November— the same month the murders happened.

DON NELSON: Steve, how are you doing? How are you and your family doing?

STEVE GONCALVES: We've been moving on to a lot of different projects, trying to stay positive, keep the momentum going. We don't have to deal with the courts anymore, so Christy started an organization in Kaylee's name.

Steve says the organization was started to help other families if they ever find themselves in a dark place, especially when it comes to things that an everyday person may never encounter, such as dealing with the death of a daughter.

Steve Goncalves explains how his family handles November

November is an extremely tough time for the family as the murders took place just weeks before Thanksgiving. Steve says Kaylee loved Thanksgiving.

STEVE GONCALVES: Thanksgiving was one of Kaylee's favorites. She loved to have over-the-top options of ridiculous amounts of food, and everyone was forced to sit down and go through that whole thing while football was playing in the background and the girls were playing board games, and stuff like that, so we'll still do it in honor of her, and knowing that's what she would want us to do."

While he's mostly stayed out of the spotlight since his last day in court, the story is still the focus of public attention, including the announcement of a Lifetime movie about the Idaho murders.

Goncalves is not happy about it, but says he's at least grateful some members of the film crew have kept them informed as to what the movie would look like.

Steve Goncalves turns podium towards Kohberger in impact statement at sentencing

STEVE GONCALVES: We heard about it quite early on, and then those same individuals reached out with some photos to tell us this is the kind of stuff I don't want to be a part of. It's pretty upsetting seeing somebody labeled as your daughter, and they're dressed up as if this is something that's entertaining— it's not entertaining for us. You have something like that happen, and then you talk to legal counsel and ask 'What options do we have?' There's really not much you can do but just take it, so I guess just talking to you is one way we can let people know if you see this, don't support it."

Steve told me he wanted to thank everyone in the Treasure Valley for supporting him and his family. It means a lot.

