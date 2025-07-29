Idaho murders: Surviving roommate's family creates fundraiser to help support her healing

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The family of Dylan Mortensen, a surviving victim and eyewitness of the 2022 University of Idaho murders, has organized a GoFundMe to "support Dylan's healing journey."

"It’s been two and a half years of Dylan silently and bravely putting one foot in front of the other, cooperating with law enforcement, processing, and healing from the unimaginable," the family wrote on GoFundMe. "Dylan has had to learn how to live in her new reality — forever lacking peace, security, safety, and her closest friends."

The family says that the funds will be used to help rebuild her life, which will include relocating, intensive therapy, and enhanced security measures. The GoFundMe has a goal of $65k, which has already gained over $45k in donations since going live on Monday.

"If you aren’t able to support her financially but still want to help, we would sincerely appreciate sharing this to spread the word," the family added. "Social media has been unkind, unsupportive, and very negative towards Dylan, but we are hoping social media can also show her the positive and loving side of people in the world that care about this brave girl."

The four murder victims, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022. Dylan was one of two surviving roommates of the attack, along with Bethany Funke.

