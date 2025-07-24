Alivea Goncalves questions Kohberger, delivers scathing rebuke at sentencing

BOISE, Idaho — "I will call you what you are. Sociopath, psychopath, murderer."

Alivea Goncalves, the older sister of murder victim Kaylee Goncalves, had harsh words for her sister's killer during Bryan Kohberger's sentencing hearing. Her statement matched the tone of her father, Steve Goncalves, who turned the podium to address Kohberger directly just one speech earlier.

"I'm not here today to speak in grief, I'm here to speak in truth. Because the truth is, my sister Kaylee and her best friend Maddie were not yours to take. They were not yours to study, to stalk, or silence. They were two pieces of a whole, the perfect yin and yang. They were everything that you could never be: loved, accepted, vibrant, accomplished, brave, and powerful."

She stated Madison Mogen was also like a sister to her, and frequently referred to her as such, then telling Kohberger she was their "heavyweight."

"The truth about me is when I heard the news, I didn't cry, I listened for them. I promised them I would. That I would fight for them, that I would show up, no matter what it cost me. I swore I'd never let them feel alone, because you see, I've always been their heavyweight. I've always been the one to fight the battles they didn't feel ready to fight themselves. All it ever took was a call, and they knew I would handle it for them, no matter the time, no matter the cost. They could wave their white flag because they knew I would never back down, not for them, and not even death could change that," she stated.

Goncalves described her tear-filled late nights, writing her feelings of anger, denial, and love in the event they were one day read aloud in the courtroom. However, she said to Kohberger, "You don't deserve it, and Kaylee and Maddie don't need it. They would never ask me to further 'victimize' myself to a defendant who has shown no guilt, no remorse, no apprehension."

She continued telling Kohberger that she would not give him the satisfaction of putting her feelings on display. "I won't stand here and give you what you want. I won't offer you tears, I won't offer you trembling. Disappointments like you thrive on pain, on fear, and on the illusion of power."

Goncalves' tone then shifted, no longer speaking about the love for her sister, instead firing questions at Kohberger.

"I will call you what you are. Sociopath, psychopath, murderer." She continued, "Sit up straight when I talk to you. How was your life right before you murdered my sisters? Did you prepare for the crime before leaving your apartment? Please detail what you were thinking and feeling at this time. Why did you choose my sisters? Before making your move, did you approach my sisters? Detail what you were thinking and feeling. Before leaving their home, is there anything else you did? How does it feel to know that the only thing you failed more miserably at than being a murderer is trying to be a rapper? Did you recently start shaving or manually pulling out your eyebrows? Why November 13? Did you truly think your Amazon purchase was untraceable because you used a gift card? How do you find it enjoyable to stargaze with such a severe case of visual snow? Where is the murder weapon? The clothes you wore that night? What did you bring into the house with you? What was the second weapon you used on Kaylee? What were Kaylee's last words?"

Her questioning continued, asking Kohberger how he reacted when police approached him at his parents' Pennsylvania home before questioning whether or not he has a soul and deriding him as "dumb as they come."

She finished by saying, "You want the truth? Here's the one you'll hate the most. If you hadn't attacked them in their sleep, in the middle of the night like a pedophile, Kaylee would have kicked your f****** a**."