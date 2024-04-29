Law Enforcement honor guards watch over Deputy Tobin Bolter

BOISE, Idaho — Ever since the procession took Deputy Tobin Bolter to the Bowman Funeral Parlor honor guards from law enforcement all over the Treasure Valley have been standing guard.

They have been taking four hour shifts and this will continue until the funeral on Tuesday when Deputy Bolter is laid to rest.

"The honor guard team is responsible for providing emotional support for the families of fallen officers," said Deputy Garrett Nunally of the Ada County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard.

At the funeral the honor guard will fold the flag and present it to the family, they will conduct a 21-gun salute and they will say goodbye to their fallen deputy.

"It has been a tough week this is the hardest thing an agency can possibly go through," said Nunally. "A lot of the guys I’ve been talking to have been really strong and we are just trying to keep it together the best we can."

For Deputy Nunally being a part of the honor guard is more than a duty, it's a calling. He's traveled to Washington D.C to honor the fallen at the National Law Enforcement Memorial. He will make that trip again this year.

"It’s a huge honor and it takes my breath away every time," said Nunally. "It takes the highest level of of integrity, professionalism, and dedication. We stand strong and stoic for the family during this time of tragedy.”

It's all about camaraderie just like other agencies are helping the Ada County Sheriff's Department, Nunally will travel to be there to support other agencies when tragedy strikes.

The honor guard also has several other duties like posting the colors, raising the flag, and being there for happier moments like promotions or special ceremonies.

Not everyone gets a chance to be part of the honor guard as candidates have to go through a rigorous process, but I also learned once they become part of this prestigious duty not very many of them leave this post.

"This is something I really enjoy doing and I wouldn’t give up being on the honor guard team for anything," said Nunally.