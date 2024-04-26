Watch Now
Procession route announced for Deputy Tobin Bolter memorial

Posted at 3:37 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 17:37:56-04

EAGLE, Idaho — The procession route ahead of the memorial service for Deputy Tobin Bolter at the Ford Idaho Center has been announced.

The procession will begin on SH-55 in Eagle at about 12:30 pm on Tuesday, April 30, and continue through Star, then back into Nampa, eventually stopping at the Ford Idaho Center. The line of vehicles will travel on the route for around 2 hours.

A map of the expected procession route is available below:

Drivers in the area should expect significant traffic congestion and delays. Citizens along the route are asked to stand in safe places by the roadway on Star Rd between W Joplin and Chinden.

