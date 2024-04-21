Ada County deputy shot in incident that ended with a BPD officer-involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway Sunday morning after a Boise Police Officer shot and killed a suspect Saturday night.

According to a press release, the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. when an Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot by a suspect after making a traffic stop in the area of W. Overland Rd. and S. Raymond St in Boise. A citizen witnessed the shooting, called 911, and performed CPR until the deputy could be transported to St. Alphonsus in Boise. The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

Then, around 9:30 p.m. Boise Police Officers located the suspect near a residence on S. Jackson Street. Neighbors in the area were warned to stay away while BPD Special Operations Unit members attempted to take the uncooperative suspect into custody.

Shortly after midnight, the suspect fired a weapon at officers leading a BPD officer to fire back, striking him. The suspect was given medical aid and transported by ambulance to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No Boise Police officers were hurt and the involved officer will be placed on administrative leave while the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Garden City Police Department investigates.

“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the injured Ada County Deputy and his family at this extremely difficult time,” said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar. “We are thankful no innocent, uninvolved bystanders were injured in these violent encounters.”

While on their way to assist the downed deputy, another Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash with a power pole near S. Meridian Rd. and E. Amity Rd. The deputy was transported to St. Alphonsus in Boise with unknown injuries.